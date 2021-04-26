New bus service between New York, Atlantic City

Beginning Thursday, April 29, OurBus, a new intercity bus service, will offer departures four times a day, connecting New York City with Galloway and three casinos — Resorts Casino Hotel, Caesars Atlantic City and Tropicana Atlantic City. A fourth casino will be announced shortly.
Part of a new regional transportation network, OurBus brings together many of the existing independently owned and operated bus lines into a cohesive network. Founded in 2016, OurBus has developed a network of intercity and commuter bus services that connect more than 100 cities and towns across the United States. Travelers can search schedules and buy tickets at OurBus.com or use the OurBus app.
Unlike some other transportation options OurBus service will drop off and pick up passengers directly at the casinos (with casino bonuses), customers can change or cancel their tickets up to 30 minutes prior to departure with no fee, seats are reserved, guaranteeing that no one will be left at the gate due to overcrowding, and pricing is based on demand — book earlier and get a lower fare.
Take 10 percent off your first round-trip ticket to/from Atlantic City using this discount code: MISTERAC10. Book and travel by Wednesday, June 30.
Good sports
Caesars Entertainment Inc. has completed its acquisition of William Hill PLC. The $4 billion transaction gives Caesars ownership of “one of the world’s leading betting and gambling companies and gives the Caesars the ability to maximize the opportunity within sports betting and online gaming in the United States,” according to a news release issued by Caesars. The transaction provides William Hill customers access to Caesars Rewards, including the ability to earn tier status. In Atlantic City William Hill operates sportsbooks at Caesars (Wild Wild West), Harrah’s Resort, Ocean Casino Resort and Tropicana.
Grand openings
H2O Pool & Bar and The Deck at Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina have reopened. H2O is open only to hotel and marina guests and, after 2 p.m., H2O guests must be 16 or older. Currently, the Deck offers only beverage service, but food service and entertainment are on the way.
Specializing in Northern Italian cuisine, Il Verdi, the 3,600 sq. ft. gourmet restaurant in the North Tower at Tropicana has reopened. Initially, hours will be 5 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 5 to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
Look for new dining and drinking options next month at Harrah’s Resort. The former #BarWithNoName is being expanded and renamed the Lobby Bar, and Harrah’s will introduce The Baywalk, an outdoor bayside container bar with dining and live music. In addition, look for the Rum Point Crab House overlooking The Baywalk with sunset and bay views. The final addition will be a new dining and nightlife experience at The Pool. Work off all this food and drink at The Spa at Harrah’s Resort located adjacent to The Pool, fitness center and the Waterfront Conference Center.
Legends Lounge in the Seminole Ballroom at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is now open from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.
$100,000 Derby sweepstakes
Every 30 minutes from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1, nine Wild Card cardholders will win $500 in Bonus Free Play or Promo Chips, and one will get a chance to win $100,000. At 6 p.m. two contestants will get a chance to win $100,000.
Saluting the troops
Hard Rock is saluting the troops throughout May by partnering with Bridging The Gap for Veterans Inc. and featuring the organization’s coffee collection in cocktails and desserts. Bridging the Gap opens career doors to the military community and offers career coaching to prepare candidates for future employment.
Lucky Thursdays
Every 30 minutes from 2 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays in May, two Ocean Rewards cardholders get a chance to win $500 in free play. Activate your free entry at any Rewards Kiosk from noon to 9:45 p.m. each day.
Numbers game
How many baseballs do you think are in the container? For your chance to win, enter your guess daily at any Resorts kiosk through Sunday, July 4. The 10 guests with the closest guesses will win $500 Slot Cash or Match Play. Guess exactly and win $1,000.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column.