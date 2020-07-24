M life Rewards NOIR and Platinum cardholders who sign up for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Wild Card Rewards program may be eligible to receive automatic tier level upgrades, bonus free play, dining offers and complimentary overnight stays.
Offers vary based on M life Rewards status and whether players are new or existing Wild Card Rewards members. The upgraded card status is valid through Dec. 1. Those with premium cards from certain other casinos also may be eligible for upgraded card status and other benefits. Visit the casino’s website or Wild Card Services for details.
Go forth and multiply
Though July 31, Caesars Rewards cardholders will receive 5X tier credits and 5X Reward Credits for all slot and table play at Bally’s and Caesars Atlantic City, as well as Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City. This promotion also is available at any Caesars Entertainment Inc. casino in the United States and Canada. Some restrictions apply.
Through Aug. 31, Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina is offering its 24K Select Club cardholders 2X comp dollars every Monday and Friday, and 2X tier credits and 2X cashback every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Every Sunday in July and August, Elite cardholders will receive 4X tier credits, Chairman cardholders will receive 3X, and 24 Karat and Premier cardholders will receive 2X.
Hard Rock is offering 2X tier points for play through Aug. 31.
Sit this one out
While the Amphora Lounge at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is temporarily closed, Gold, Platinum and NOIR M life Rewards cardholders can visit Borgata Gardens for an outdoor dining experience and full-service premium bar.
Borgata Gardens is located adjacent to the indoor pool on the Spa Level. Admission is $12.50 with Express Comps per person per visit for Gold and Platinum cardholders, and complimentary for NOIR cardholders. Admission is limited to the cardholder plus one guest. Visit the M life Rewards Desk for hours and other details.
Resorts Casino Hotel now offers outdoor patio seating for QuickBites customers.
You (may) get a car!
Win a share of $250,000 in cash and prizes in Ocean Casino Resort’s $250,000 Mercedes Sweepstakes. Earn entries through Aug. 29, with a 5X multiplier every Tuesday. From 6 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, five winners will be drawn every hour to receive up to $1,000, plus qualify for the grand finale drawing at 11 p.m. Aug. 29. Two winners will get their choice of a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 or GLC 300.