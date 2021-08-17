Introducing …. Caesars Sportsbook, plus DraftKings buys out Golden Nugget online powerhouse

Caesars Entertainment Inc. has unveiled Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars Sportsbook combines the company’s sports betting assets under one brand and includes Caesars Rewards.
According to Caesars, “the Caesars Sportsbook brand leads in market access for legalized sports betting and has the most retail locations in the United States.”
In addition to being the exclusive odds provider for ESPN and CBS Sports, Caesars is the official casino sponsor and an official sports betting partner of the NFL and has partnerships with the NBA, NHL, MLB, as well as several individual teams. Longtime ESPN host Trey Wingo has been named Chief Trends Officer and Brand Ambassador, though it’s unclear exactly what Wingo will do in his new role.
Golden OpportunityIn other sports-related news, DraftKings Inc. and Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. have entered into a definitive agreement for DraftKings to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in an all-stock transaction that has an implied equity value of approximately $1.56 billion.
The acquisition will enable DraftKings to leverage Golden Nugget’s iGaming product experience and existing combined database of more than 5 million customers. In connection with the acquisition, DraftKings has entered into a commercial agreement with Fertitta Entertainment Inc., the parent company of the Houston Rockets, Golden Nugget LLC and Landry’s LLC.
Lounging AroundThe Seven Stars Lounge at Tropicana is now open. Eligible players can enjoy complimentary beverages and a variety of small-plate offerings. Admission is complimentary for Seven Stars cardholders and one guest. Located on the 20th floor of the North Tower, the former Top of The Trop is open from 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Sunday brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Boxing Series
at ShowboatPhiladelphia’s Hard Hitting Promotions has announced a series of boxing matches at Showboat. The series, dubbed Boardwalk Boxing, continues on Saturday, Aug. 28, with another at the beginning of November. The series will begin again in February. The matches are held either upstairs in the Bourbon Room – the former House of Blues – or in the Carousel Room.
Circus, CircusThe circus is in town through Labor Day, with performances every weekend next to the Showboat Resort and Convention Hotel. Two shows – one family-friendly, the other more adult-oriented – are offered. Visit SuperAmericanCircus.com for tickets and more information on the family-themed show; for the adult show, go to CirqueRisque.com.
Water Dog at Bally’sWater Dog, the newest dining option at Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino, offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. The eclectic menu features poke bowls, Maine lobster rolls, Jersey scallop rolls, artisanal bagels with smoked fish, stacked New York-style sandwiches, as well as such dinner entrees as truffle grilled filet mignon, cedar plank Atlantic salmon and Port-rosemary braised short rib. This is the second location for Water Dog, which also specializes in great BBQ, with the original on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor. The dining room is open seven days a week; bar hours are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Free MoneyBorgata Hotel Casino & Spa is giving away 2,000 Bonus Slot Dollars every 20 minutes from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. To activate your entries, swipe your M life Rewards Card into a promotional kiosk between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and press the “Activate Sweepstakes Entry” button.
‘There She Is …’Former Miss America Vanessa Williams will perform 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, in Tropicana’s Showroom. Tickets range from $60 to $90.
