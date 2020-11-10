High-Limit slot experience coming to Ocean

Ocean Casino Hotel has begun construction on a new High-Limit Slot Experience with a combination of more than 140 classic games and new video reel products such as “Lightning Cash,” “Dragon Cash,” “Dollar Storm” and “Cash Link.” Adjacent to the Box Office, the area will feature dedicated cocktail service with enhanced beverage selections, private restrooms, and a cage exclusively for guests playing in this section. Look for an opening early next year.
Smoothie operator — For guests looking for a healthy beverage, Ocean has opened Juice Bar, a new smoothie and juice bar, on the lobby level.
Rubbing you the right way — Through Nov. 30, Ocean’s Exhale Spa is offering two $125 promotions — a Fusion Massage and a True Facial. Promotions are valid Monday through Thursday. Book by calling 609-783-8700 or online at ExhaleSpa.com.
Legendary offers — Earn 15X free play at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13 and 14.
On days when Legends Lounge is closed Hard Rock Rock Royalty Wild Card Rewards cardholders and one guest can enjoy the Fresh Harvest Buffet for 10 comp dollars per person.
Hard Rock is the first Atlantic City casino to reopen its buffet. The buffet is open for lunch and dinner, but diners aren’t permitted to be near or see the food. Instead, they order from a menu and the food is brought to them from the serving line. The regular price is $29.99 per person and the buffet is open noon to 9 p.m. daily, except Friday and Saturday when it’s open until 10.
Something to sink your teeth into — The new “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” slot machine is debuting exclusively at Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina. It’s located in the back section of the casino floor.
Lounging around — The Chairman Club on the fourth floor of Golden Nugget is now closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. However, in place of that benefit, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Elite and Chairman 24K Select Club cardholders can order off a special menu at Michael Patrick’s Brasserie under the same rules that apply for Chairman Club admission.
The Laurel Lounge at Caesars Atlantic City is now open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.
Times are good — Sundays, Nov. 15, 22 and 29, as well as Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20 and 21, 24K and Premier 24K Select Club cardholders at Golden Nugget will receive 2X tier credits, Chairman cardholders get 3X and Elite cardholders get 4X.
In addition, Mondays, Nov. 16, 23 and 30, all 24K Select Club cardholders receive 2X comp dollars. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 12, 17, 19, 24 and 26, all 24K Select Club cardholders receive 2X tier credits and 2X comp dollars.
Sevens up — Borgata is giving away 777 Bonus Slot Dollars to one winner every seven minutes from noon to 7 p.m. on Nov. 16, 17, 27 and 28. Insert your M life Rewards card into a slot machine or open a table games rating from 10 a.m.to 6:30 p.m. for a chance to win.
Meal deal — At Resorts Casino Hotel on any day through Monday, Nov. 30, Epic, Paramount, Paramount Plus and Red Carpet Star cardholders and a guest can get the $18.99 three-course menu at Breadsticks Café for $15 per person.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!