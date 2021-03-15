FanDuel opens sportsbook at Bally’s

Located by the northern Boardwalk casino entrance, the FanDuel Sportsbook’s permanent location at Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino is now open. As customers enter they are greeted by two large video walls and multiple betting kiosks. Inside the sportsbook is a central 25 ft.-wide state-of-the-art LED video wall, flanked by two 10 ft.-wide LED video walls on either side and 10 video displays. Fans can place sports wagers at five betting windows or use one of 20 IGT PlaySports self-serve betting kiosks. FanDuel offers bets on all major U.S. sports, including professional football, basketball, baseball, tennis, MMA, soccer, golf, motorsports racing and more. The Sportsbook Lounge features a curated food and beverage menu, with modern, pub-style fare ranging from Truffle Tots and Smash Burgers to Spicy Edamame and a Curveball Club sandwich, smothered with Basil Aioli, all accompanied by a selection of craft and local beers at the iPourIt® self-pour beverage dispenser beer wall, along with specialty cocktails.
Borgata makes news at Forbes — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa President and Chief Operating Officer Melonie Johnson was profiled in last month’s Forbes. Senior Contributor Laura Begley Bloom described her as “a trailblazer who is one of only a handful of Black leaders in the casino space.”
A few days later, Forbes published “Why Borgata Is Atlantic City’s Ultimate Culinary Destination.”
Read both articles at Forbes.com.
$35,000 Basketball Sweepstakes — Enter Borgata’s $35,000 BetMGM Basketball Sweepstakes by inserting your M life Rewards card into any slot machine or open a table games rating from 3 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20. Winners — osted on plasma screens throughout the casino floor – will receive Bonus Slot Dollars and a BetMGM Sports Bonus.
Take a seat — First come-first served viewing of the 2021 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament – Saturday, March 27, through Monday, April 5 — is available at Borgata’s B Bar, Lobby Bar and Long Bar.
Tiers of joy — While you’re there visit the M life Rewards Desk through Wednesday, March 31, and Borgata will match your status from select area casinos.
Ocean free play — Every 30 minutes from 2 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, two Ocean Rewards cardholders get a chance to win $500 in free play at Ocean Casino Resort. Activate your free entry at any Rewards Kiosk from noon to 9:45 p.m.
Ocean also is offering reserved seating for the NCAA basketball tournament from Friday, March 19, through Monday, March 22. Viewing areas include the William Hill Sportsbook, The Den and the Topgolf Swing Suite. Both half-day and full-day tickets are available. For more information and to reserve space online visit TheOceanAC.com/Madness-Zone/.
TV Madness — Bally’s Atlantic City is holding a TV Madness Sweepstakes Friday and Saturday, March 26 and 27. All Bally’s Rewards cardholders get one free entry and can receive additional entries for every 25 tier credits they earn between 6 a.m. March 26 and 9:45 p.m. March 27. Activate entries at any promotional kiosk between 3 and 9:45 p.m. Each day at 10 p.m. there will be one grand prize winner for a Samsung 65” LED UHD Smart Tizen TV, as well as 50 drawings for a Samsung 40” LED Smart FDHTV between 5 and 9:30 p.m.
Spin and score — Star cardholders can register at the Resorts Promotions Booth to play Spin the Wheel & Score from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 19. Participants can win a DraftKings koozie, hat, t-shirt or tumbler, or slot cash or comps.
Online casinos ‘resurrect’ Stardust brand
Stardust, a fixture on the Las Vegas Strip from the late 1950s through 2006, will be “resurrected” when Boyd Gaming Corp. and FanDuel Group launch Stardust-branded online casinos in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
“While the resort has been gone for more than a decade, the Stardust brand is still as well-known and popular as ever,” said Keith Smith, president and CEO of Boyd Gaming, owner of the Stardust brand.
In New Jersey, FanDuel plans to rebrand its existing Betfair Casino under the Stardust brand; in Pennsylvania, Stardust will be a new entry into the market.
Pending final regulatory approval in each state, the Stardust casinos are expected to be ready for players next month, with apps available for iOS and Android.
Win a Gladiator — Resorts is giving away a 2021 Jeep Gladiator. Earn entries through 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, by playing your favorite slots or table games while using your Star Card. For every tier point you earn, you will receive one entry.
VIP treatment — Epic cardholders may now visit the VIP Lounge at Resorts Casino Hotel from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The charge is 12 comp dollars per person for the cardholder and up to one guest.
Play it again — Live music has returned every Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Tropicana Atlantic City’s Tango’s Lounge.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column.