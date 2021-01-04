Cove opens at Ocean Casino

The Cove High-Limit Slot Experience has opened at Ocean Casino Resort. As you enter the casino from the self-park garage, the 7,450-sq. ft. high limit gaming area is located just past Wahlburgers and features more than140 slot machines with a combination of classic and new games. The private gaming area has its own cashiers, restrooms and two small sitting areas. The Cove also offers dedicated cocktail service with an enhanced beverage selection.
Slots of fun — Play in a free slot tournament at Resorts Casino Hotel every Friday through Feb. 19. Register at the Slot Tournament Area across from the Promotions Booth. Play once every week – Red Carpet cardholders can play twice – to win from $500 to $1,250 in slot cash. Winners have until midnight on the day of the tournament to claim their prizes.
Cares package — Ocean Casino Resort has donated $12,000 to four of its 2020 Ocean Cares-sponsored organizations. Representatives from The Alcove Center for Grieving Children and Families, The Humane Society of Atlantic County, and The Marine Mammal Stranding Center all were on hand to receive a $3,000 check from Ocean CEO Terry Glebocki. The Ronald McDonald House also received a check but could not attend the presentation. The donation was made possible by the thoughtfulness of Ocean’s guests, who deposited their coin receipts into charity boxes posted around the casino floor. Those receipts of small change grew into thousands of dollars.
Best if used by — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, part of MGM Resorts International’s M life Rewards player loyalty program, is extending the expiration dates for Points and Express Comps until March 31. In addition, MGM will continue to evaluate this policy over the coming months. According to an email from CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle, “We recognize that current events make it difficult, if not impossible, for so many to travel and we don’t want you to have ongoing concerns around your ability to enjoy rewards you have earned over time.”
Leave the driving to them — Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina has reopened its valet parking service from noon Fridays to midnight Sundays. Upon arrival all vehicle occupants must have a face covering and valet team members also will be wearing face coverings, as well as protective gloves at all times. Guests will be asked to lower their windows, and turn off air conditioning or heating in the vehicle. Keys are to be left in the center console cup holder. Through departure disposable steering wheel covers will be applied. Upon request, all high touch areas such as the gear shift, handles and window switches will be wiped down with a disinfectant. Golden Nugget now joins Borgata, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Ocean and Tropicana Atlantic City in offering limited or daily valet service to some or all of their customers. For details, visit MrACCasino.com.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column.