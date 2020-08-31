Casino CEO predicts revenue declines
As a result of COVID-19, “[T]here will be a much longer time period before casino revenue gets back to where it was,” according to Joe Lupo, president and CEO of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. “I think you’re going to see declines in casino revenue probably until next spring,” he says. Lupo’s forecast was part of an interview last month with Dan Loney on SiriusXM’s Business Radio and Wharton Business Daily.
Swipe for comps, free play
You just might be a kiosk swipe away from winning 100,000 Caesars Reward Credits – 1,000 comp dollars – beginning Saturday, Sept. 5. All in all Bally’s and Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort will be giving away 15 million Reward Credits in drawings to be held at 9 p.m. every Saturday and 4 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 31. Each day five winners will be announced over the casino sound system and displayed on TVs. Winners need not be present to win, but must accept their prizes on a slot machine within seven days.
In addition, Bally’s, Caesars and Harrah’s will be giving away $10,000 in free play during “Hot Seat” drawings from 10 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, Sept. 11, 18 and 25.
For details visit any Caesars Rewards Center.
Bonus Slot Dollars every 15 minutes
Every 15 minutes from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 13, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is giving away 1,500 Bonus Slot Dollars. Insert your M life Rewards card into any slot machine or table games rating from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for a chance to win.
Harry’s, Morton’s reduce comp redemption
Harry’s Oyster Bar at Bally’s and Morton’s The Steakhouse at Caesars now accept Caesars Reward Credits on a 1:1 basis. Previously, it took twice as many comp dollars to pay for food and beverages. Keep in mind this could be temporary so be sure to ask first.
Spa Toccare reopens to hotel guests
Spa Toccare at the Borgata has reopened — but only to hotel guests. However, to follow social distancing guidelines, the lounges have been reconfigured to ensure all safety guidelines are met. Visit TheBorgata.com/spas/Spa-Toccare for details.
Caesars Shuttle change
The Caesars Shuttle now picks up and drops off passengers in front of the outside entrance to Harry’s Oyster Bar at Bally’s. Previously, the stop was located inside Bally’s Bus Terminal.
Go forth and multiply
Throughout September Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina is offering its 24K Select Club cardholders 2X comp dollars every Monday and Friday, and 2X tier credits and 2X cashback every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Every Sunday in September Elite cardholders will receive 4X tier credits, Chairman cardholders will receive 3X, and 24 Karat and Premier cardholders will receive 2X.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column.