Casinos thank vets for service

Wednesday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. Atlantic City’s casinos are offering special deals and discounts to veterans and active duty military. Offers are valid only on Nov. 11, unless otherwise indicated, and proper ID is required. Some restrictions may apply. Visit the casinos’ player loyalty card centers or websites for details.
Bally’s and Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah’s Resort — Caesars Rewards has a special loyalty card that upgrades eligible veterans and others to Platinum status. Among the benefits of the Salute card are complimentary parking, special pricing at select restaurants (some restrictions apply), pre-sale access for certain show tickets, discounts at casino gift shops and on Hawaiian Airlines flights, a complimentary stay at Atlantis in The Bahamas, discounts on select Norwegian Cruise Line vacations, and a tier status match with Wyndham Rewards. All veterans who can provide proof of service also may be eligible for year-round discounts of 10 percent and 15 percent on Veterans Day and Memorial Day. Always ask.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa — Every day is Veterans Day thanks to MGM Resorts International’s Military & Veterans Program (MVP). New and existing M life Rewards cardholders get a players card with a special MVP logo in the upper right-hand corner and, if applicable, an automatic upgrade to Pearl status. Pearl cardholders get complimentary self-parking and other benefits.
In addition, MVP cardholders get discounts on hotel rooms, as well as casual dining restaurants, the spas, salon and barbershop. Similar discounts are offered at other MGM properties.
Specific to the Borgata, on Veterans Day MVP cardholders will get a free gelato at Borgata Baking Co. and a free cup of coffee at Bread + Butter. Throughout November MVP members also will receive $25 in Express Comps to spend as they wish.
Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina — Active duty military and veterans will receive 20 percent off dining at Michael Patrick’s Brasserie.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City — The Wild Card Rewards Veteran’s Program benefits include an automatic upgrade to Elite status (with complimentary self-parking), a limited edition Hard Rock veteran pin, discounts at the Hard Rock Café, Rock Shop and Rock Spa, discounted hotel rooms, invitations to special events throughout the year, and complimentary show tickets to select shows.
To enroll in the program, veterans must present their Active Duty, Reserve, Guard, Retiree, Spouse or Department of Veterans Affairs identification cards. Other valid forms of identification for enrollment include Form DD-214, Certificate of Release, or a valid state issued ID card or driver’s license with the “Veteran” designation.
Harrah’s — McCormick & Schmick’s is offering veterans of the U.S. military, National Guard, Gold Star Parents and Gold Star Spouses a half-priced entrée on Sunday, Nov. 8. Reservations are strongly recommended.
Ocean Resort Casino — Veterans and active duty military with an Ocean Rewards card, or a valid military or U.S. veterans ID, will be entitled to a day full of specials, including a dedicated red-carpet check-in line in the hotel lobby. The casino is offering a special room rate, complimentary valet parking, free coffee at Lobby Brew or The Grind, and a commemorative t-shirt to be distributed at the Ocean Rewards card center. That evening the ball at the top of the resort, along with the logo, will be illuminated in red, white and blue. And, as a tribute to its employees who served in the armed forces, Ocean will create a Wall of Honor.
Ocean also honors veterans every day with an automatic Gold card upgrade, a 10 percent discount on food and beverage throughout the casino and resort (restrictions apply), and 10 percent off room rates.
Resorts Casino Hotel — Veterans can get a free Cheeseburger in Paradise at Margaritaville and a free Landshark Burger at Landshark Bar & Grill. Through Monday, Nov 30, Resorts is offering veterans a $69 room rate, Sunday to Thursday. In addition, ask about other discounts at retail and dining outlets.
All year long Resorts offers active duty military and veterans two complimentary revue show tickets, 15 percent off at Margaritaville, Landshark Bar & Grill and A Time For Wine, and 10 percent off on room rates, dinner at Breadsticks Café, any Resorts Salon service, and purchases at Jersey Devil Surf Shop. In addition, active duty military in uniform receive 20 percent off at Quick Bites Food Court (except Dunkin’).
And, the first time they apply for a Star card, active duty military and veterans receive a gift, one complimentary beverage at Bar One, and a $10 new member bonus.
Tropicana Atlantic City — In support of Veterans Day, Tropicana will light the cupola at the top of its Havana Tower green, as well as the fountains within The Quarter. Veterans and active duty military also can enjoy exclusive offers on dining, retail and more on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 10 and 11, as well as get a complimentary self-parking pass at the Caesars Rewards Center.
In addition, Tropicana offers year-round discounts on hotel rooms, Sea Spa services, and food and beverage.
U.S. Army veteran and recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!