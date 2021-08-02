Caesars offers new check cashing provider

Caesars Entertainment Inc. has a new check cashing provider. Online enrollment is free. Have a valid ID ready for reference and visit OpenPaymentServices.com. Complete the required fields and click “Submit.” Contact a host or visit the casino cage for answers to any questions.
Happy Hour — Featuring half-price beer, wine and cocktails, as well as live music on the weekends, Bally’s L-Bar now offers a daily Happy Hour from 3 to 5 p.m.
Test your knowledge — Win gift cards, cash and a free hour at Topgolf by testing your knowledge about television shows like Friends, the Harry Potter film series and more. Play Quizzo on Thursday nights at Ocean Casino Resort’s Villain & Saint. On Fridays and Saturdays the action moves to Ocean’s 1927 Lounge with classic cocktails and live entertainment. Details at TheOceanAC.com.
Linked in — Meanwhile, on the casino floor, players can enjoy Atlantic City’s largest collection of Buffalo Link games. “Players ... love how the traditional fun of Buffalo meets the thrill of Lightning Link and Dragon Link.” according to Ocean’s Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations Steven Pfann. Buffalo is the gaming industry’s most popular theme, and Buffalo Link combines the theme and features of Buffalo with the functionality of Lighting Link and Dragon Link.
Return Rewards — Several changes have been made to the Return Rewards program in Atlantic City. The changes affect play at Caesars, Tropicana and Harrah’s Resort. Return Rewards earned Monday through Sunday will be available the following Thursday. In addition, you may select free slot play or Reward Credits, dollar for dollar. To claim Return Rewards visit a promotional kiosk at Caesars, Tropicana or Harrah’s Resort.
Crab boil — Meanwhile, every Friday enjoy a crab boil with snow crab legs, shrimp, mussels, clams, crawfish, and andouille sausage, served with red bliss potatoes and corn on the cob. Take in the panoramic ocean views as you and your friends feast on this delicious seafood bowl available for $28 per person every Friday in the Topgolf Swing Suite.
Lounging around — Tropicana Atlantic City is increasing the seating capacity at its Laurel Lounge and reopening the Lounge’s buffet. Servers will supply plates and guests will get one visit through the buffet line. Plus, bar seating is now available.
Over at Borgata, the Amphora Lounge has reopened in its original location, allowing the Borgata Buffet to return.
Free parking — Bally’s now offers complimentary valet parking to its Red Card cardholders on Fridays and Saturdays. Over at Tropicana Diamond and Seven Stars cardholders receive complimentary valet parking in the hotel’s South Tower garage, or complimentary self-parking in any garage, when they present their Caesars Rewards card to the cashier in valet parking or when exiting any self-park garage. In addition, Caesars Rewards Gold Card cardholders who earn 10 Tier Credits will receive complimentary self-parking in Tropicana’s Havana Tower garage. Visit any Promotional Kiosk for a voucher. Platinum Card cardholders receive complimentary self-parking in the Havana Tower garage when they present their Caesars Rewards card when exiting.
Update your status — Ocean Casino Resort has debuted a new version of its player loyalty card program, Ocean Rewards. Among the perks and benefits are a new cruise partner, MSC Cruises, and two players lounges. The benefits earning period will be July 1, 2021, to Thursday, June 30, 2022. Ocean Rewards cardholders can visit the Ocean Rewards Desk to pick up a new card with their updated tier status. Visit TheOceanAC.com for a complete list of qualifications and benefits.
Movin’ on up — John Koster has been named Eastern Division Regional President of Caesars Entertainment Inc. In his new role, Koster oversees Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah’s Resort and Tropicana Atlantic City, as well as Horseshoe Baltimore Maryland Casino and Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack. Most recently Koster served as senior vice president and general manager of Caesars Entertainment’s Lake Tahoe properties.
Ray Stefanelli has been appointed vice president of online gaming for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Stefanelli directs online casino and sports marketing strategies, customer service, and risk and payments, and previously served as executive director of online gaming poker and casino product at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and as director of operations/director of poker for BetMGM in New Jersey.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column.