Borgata to integrate into M life

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa will be fully integrated as an MGM Resorts International property by Saturday, May 1. As a result, Borgata will pause promotional offers from Saturday, April 17, to Friday, April 30. There will be limited disruption on the casino floor, and players still will be able to earn and redeem Slot Dollars and Express Comps during this time. As part of the integration, MGM and Borgata Express Comps will be combined, and TheBorgata.com will have a fresh new look with easier navigation. And, no longer will players need to use a separate M life Rewards card to earn Express Comps, Slot Dollars and tier credits at Borgata. For more information visit TheBorgata.com/Upgrades.
Ford Sweepstakes — Win a 2021 Ford F-150 at Bally’s Atlantic City on Monday, May 31. Drawing is at 3 p.m. Members of Bally’s Players Club each get one free entry and one additional entry for every 25 tier credits earned through 2:45 p.m. on May 31 — double entries every Tuesday and Wednesday in April. Details are available at the Players Club.
Lounging around — The Chairman’s Club at Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina is now open from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. A list of players lounges, as well as their locations and current hours of operation, is posted at MrACCasino.com.
Change for Change — Ocean Casino’s Change for Change initiative allows guests to donate their small change tickets in boxes throughout the casino. Last year the initiative raised nearly $10,000. Learn more at TheOcean AC.com.
That’s entertainment — Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City welcomes comedians Bob Saget and Vic DiBitetto. Saget’s shows take place at 7 and 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. Catch DiBitetto at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 23, and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Motor City Live continues at Hard Rock with performances on Saturdays and Sundays into May.
Brings you to tiers — All Atlantic City casinos, except Golden Nugget, currently are offering some sort of tier match or upgrade program. Some are restricted to players new to the program or those who have been inactive for a certain amount of time. Ask at the casino’s player loyalty program center.
Fighting words — The Professional Fighters League (PFL) will hold its six-week 2021 regular season in a bubble at Ocean Casino Resort beginning Friday, April 23. Fighters will arrive 17 days before their scheduled fights. There will be daily testing and mask requirements, and fighters will be kept separated until the fights, the PFL said. Fighters also will have access to training facilities, the PFL cage and a variety of meal options. The season will be a made-for-TV production with no fans expected to attend.
Free parking — Bally’s, Borgata, Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah’s Resort, Resorts Casino Hotel and Tropicana Atlantic City are offering free self-parking to players who achieve a certain level in their player rewards program; however, Hard Rock and Ocean simply require membership in their programs. Those who don’t get free self-parking by virtue of their tier levels at Bally’s, Caesars, Harrah’s, Resorts and Tropicana can earn that benefit by playing a minimum amount in a gaming day. Golden Nugget gives free self-parking to anyone.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he'll try to respond to you personally. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino.