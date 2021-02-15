Behind closed doors of those 'high roller' lounges

Ever wanted to know what goes on behind the doors of those “high roller” lounges in Atlantic City?
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is giving the public a chance to preview the food and atmosphere of its Amphora Lounge Mondays through Thursdays through the end of March. The lounge is located in the former Borgata Buffet.
For $29.99 (plus tax, gratuity and alcoholic beverages) you can sample all-you-can eat delicacies created by Borgata’s all-star culinary team.
Doors open at 3 p.m. and last seating is at 8:30.
Regular admission policies apply for Gold, Platinum and NOIR M life Rewards cardholders, who also have access to the lounge Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Rewarding experience — Bally’s Atlantic City will introduce a new rewards program, Bally’s Rewards, beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, according to Assistant General Manager Michael Monty. “The new program will provide greater rewards for Bally’s loyal players and guests, enhancing their overall gaming experience, while maintaining players’ current tier status.” Guests can get their new Bally’s Rewards cards at the Players Club after the upgrade. Bally’s is no longer affiliated with Caesars Rewards. Caesars Entertainment Inc. sold the casino and hotel to Twin River Worldwide Holdings – now Bally’s Corp. – and the deal was finalized in November. To perform the necessary technology updates, Bally’s will temporarily close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Bingo! — Resorts Casino Hotel is the only place in town where you can play the new Mr. Cashman Bingo slot machine. Located near the Quick Bites Food Court, the five-reel, 50-line penny machine has a minimum bet of 75¢, with a maximum bet of $7.50, as well as four bet multipliers in between. Progressive jackpots at the minimum bet range from $8 to $8,000, and jackpots increase by the amount of the bet multiplier. Three or more “Free Games” symbols trigger free games with “Wild” multipliers ranging from 2X to 10X. The game also features a Bingo Wheel that awards credits or jackpots.
Slots of fun — Earn five tier points prior to registering at the Promotions Booth to play in a free slot tournament from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Resorts. First prize is $2,500 slot cash, with 29 additional prizes ranging from $1,500 to $50 in slot cash. Winners have until midnight to claim their prizes.
Celebration time — From 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 22 and 23, play slots at Borgata with your M life Rewards card and when Slot Dollar Celebration hits, you win 10 Bonus Slot Dollars. Your M life Rewards card must be inserted into a slot machine and active at the time of each drawing to be eligible. Drawing times are random every hour.
New management at Caesars, Harrah’s — Joseph Lodise is the new senior vice president and general manager of Caesars Atlantic City and Gregg Klein now holds the same title at Harrah’s Resort. Each replaces Ron Baumann who previously had overseen both properties. Lodise returns to Caesars after most recently serving as general manager of Horseshoe Tunica Hotel & Casino. Klein previously worked at Tropicana Atlantic City following an assignment at Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo in Iowa. He joined Eldorado Resorts in 2018 as vice president of operations.
Governor lifts some restrictions
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an Executive Order expanding indoor dining and casino capacities to 35 percent. His order also lifts the statewide 10 p.m. service limit, though local restrictions may remain in place. The prohibition on seating at indoor bar areas remains in effect.
Now that’s Italian! — Grotto Italian Ristorante at Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina has reopened. New menu items include calamaretti fritti and pappardelle Bolognese. Grotto opens at 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column.