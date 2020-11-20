Bally’s Corp. completes purchase of Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. officially completed its $25 million purchase of Bally’s Atlantic City on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The company acquired the 1,251-room hotel-casino from Caesars Entertainment Inc. and VICI Properties. In October, the then-Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. paid Caesars $20 million for control of the Bally’s name, brand and intellectual property. The corporate name change took effect on Nov. 9.
Something fishy — Sundays, Nov. 29 and Dec. 27, at 2 p.m. Sushi School is back at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City. Taught by Kuro’s Executive Sushi Chef Shingo Inoue, this class will teach guests the proper skills to make their own sushi. Small bites from Kuro will complement the lesson. Cost is $55 per person.
Another class act — Hard Rock is also conducting a “Coming Home For the Holidays” pastry class at noon on Saturday, Dec. 12. Learn how to make Christmas Peppermint Flan, Christmas Fudge, Pecan Butterball Cookies and Yule Logs. Cost is $35 per person.
I’ll drink to that! — Master of Whisky Kevin Loser will host a five-course dinner at Hard Rock and will taste through the unique flavors and traditions of Japanese whisky at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10. Cost is $125 per person.
Tickets for the dinner and both classes are available at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com.
Balcony scene — Wild Card Rewards X and Rock Royalty cardholders can enjoy complimentary drinks at Hard Rock’s new outdoor Balcony Bar.
Triple play — Ocean Casino Resort launched six new “All Aboard” slot machines earlier this month and, within hours, a player hit a jackpot of $22,127. Later that day two more players hit for $15,463 and $15,237, respectively.
Better late than never — Every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 27 at Ocean from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., two names will be announced every 30 minutes to win $500 free play each.
Leave the parking to them — M life Rewards Gold, Platinum and NOIR cardholders receive complimentary valet parking every day of the week at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
Good times — Multiply your comp dollars on Saturday, Nov. 28. Epic cardholders will earn 2X, Paramount cardholders will earn 3X, Paramount Plus cardholders will earn 4X and Red Carpet cardholders will earn 5X. Activate the multiplier at any kiosk prior to playing.
In addition, play your favorite slots or table games while using your Star Card through 3:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, to earn entries into the 2021 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe drawing at 4 p.m. Jan. 1. For every tier point you earn, you will receive one entry. Earn 25X entries Friday, Nov. 27.
Amazing space — For the third consecutive year Resorts Casino Hotel has won the silver medal for “Best Hotel/Resort Event Space” at the 2020 Stella Awards. Hosted by “Meetings & Conventions” and “Successful Meetings” magazines, the Stella Awards are the meeting industry’s highest honor.
Resorts Casino Hotel competed against more than 500 hotels, destinations and service providers nominated in 17 categories in six regions of the United States and worldwide.
New restaurant — This spring Resorts Casino Hotel will enter into a partnership with the Dougherty family, owners and operators of Dock’s Oyster House and The Knife & Fork Inn. The Doughertys have been a staple in Atlantic City’s restaurant industry for more than 120 years. The new dining concept will feature a classic steakhouse menu, raw bar and live entertainment, and will replace Gallagher’s Steak House and Gallagher’s Burger Bar, both of which will close Friday, Jan. 1.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column.
Atlantic City Weekly’s Mr. AC Casino columnist Darryl McEwen will be guest-hosting Scott Cronick’s “Off The Press” radio show from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. Locally in Atlantic City, tune to 1400 WOND-AM, or listen online at WONDRadio.com. Darryl’s guest will be Craig Shacklett, CEO of URComped, a casino marketing and technology company that specializes in helping players get “comped” at new casinos and cruise lines. Darryl’s also interested in how you spent Thanksgiving. With all the warnings about large gatherings and encouraging more subdued small family celebrations, what did you do? In addition, Darryl will answer your questions about casinos and welcome your comments about gambling during this pandemic. Join the conversation by calling 609-927-1100, or email MrACCasino@gmail.com.
