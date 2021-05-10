Arcade games replace slots at Showboat

Opening Saturday, May 15, is a new 100,000-sq. ft. arcade — the largest in the state — located at the Showboat Hotel in the area which formerly housed the casino. Dubbed The Lucky Snake at Showboat, this family-friendly entertainment venue also will include a sports bar, performance stages, a speakeasy and improved meeting spaces. The arcade will feature such games as a large crane, classics from the 1980s, virtual reality, basketball, pinball and Skee Ball. Prizes will range from candy to designer purses, jewelry, cars, motorcycles and all-inclusive vacations. The 25,000-sq. ft. sports bar will include an eSports gaming area and a boxing ring. Live entertainment will be programmed seven days a week.
Spending sprees — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will invest a minimum of $20 million in capital improvements for suite renovations, the opening of a new Starbucks, additional slots and table games, a new dining outlet, and a refresh of beachfront amenities.
Ocean Casino Resort is spending $15 million, mostly on renovations. The work will include upgrades to the casino floor, with new pathways to be installed throughout the casino so guests more easily can navigate between games. The property also will open a new Asian gambling space, add 250 new slot machines, and open two Qits loyalty card. In addition, the casino said it is earmarking more than $1 million for raises and bonuses for employees this year.
Good times — Ocean Casino Resort’s Ocean Rewards cardholders will receive a 10X free play multiplier on Sunday, May 16. Visit a promotional kiosk from noon to 11:59 p.m. to activate your multiplier. Black and Chairman cardholders will receive a 15X free play multiplier on Saturday, May 22. Visit a promotional kiosk from noon to 11:59 p.m. to activate your multiplier.
More good times — Over at Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina every Sunday in May 24K and Premier 24K Select cardholders receive 2X tier credits, Chairman cardholders get 3X and Elite cardholders get 4X.
Every Monday in May (except May 31) 24K Select cardholders receive 2X comp dollars.
Every Tuesday and Thursday in May 24K Select cardholders receive 2X tier credits and 2X comp dollars.
Roll playing — Harrah’s Resort is the first Atlantic City casino to feature Roll To Win Craps. This hybrid table game allows players to shoot live dice across a large LED playing field and place all their bets electronically.
Dropping the ball — Due to COVID-19, Resorts Annual Beach Ball Drop will be streamed live throughout the casino at 5 p.m. Friday, May 28. Play your favorite slot or table games and earn entries to win your chance to grab up to $5,000 in slot cash through Friday, May 28, at 3:45 p.m. Ten players will be chosen at 4 p.m. to participate. Winners will have 20 seconds to grab a beach ball worth a guaranteed $500 in slot cash – one beach ball is worth $5,000 in slot cash.
Howdy, partner — As part of an agreement that extends the partnership in which Caesars Entertainment Inc. became the League’s first-ever casino sponsor, Caesars will become an Official Sports Betting Partner of the NFL. Caesars will be joined by DraftKings and FanDuel.
Jeep date — Win a 2021 Jeep Rubicon at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Golden Nugget. Earn entries through Sunday, May 30 – one for every 25 base tier credits earned playing with your 24K Select card at any slot machine or table game. Earn 5X bonus entries every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, plus 10X entries on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 28, 29 and 30.
$100,000 sweepstakes — Earn entries for Golden Nugget’s $100,000 Stars & Stripes Sweepstakes through Monday, May 31 – one for every 25 base tier credits earned playing with your 24K Select card at any slot machine or table game. Earn 5X bonus entries every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, plus 10X entries on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 28, 29, 30 and 31. Grand finale is from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, May 31 – 10 winners every 30 minutes.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column.