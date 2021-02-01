AC casinos have new competitor

Atlantic City’s casinos have a new competitor — and it’s not even located in Atlantic City. It’s not even located in New Jersey, but about 60 miles from the resort.
After several weeks of previews for members of its players club, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia opens to the public at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
The $700 million 510,000-sq. ft. venue has more than 2,100 slot machines, 121 live-action table games, a poker room with 29 tables, a FanDuel sportsbook, numerous restaurants and bars, and convention space. Attached to the casino is a 208-room hotel.
Located on Packer Street in South Philadelphia’s Stadium District — home to the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and Flyers — Live! will partner with these teams for parking, VIP access to the games and shuttle services.
And what’s gambling without food and drink? Among the restaurants are The Prime Rib, Lorenzo and Sons Pizza, Sang Kee Noodle Bar & Kitchen, and Termini Bros. Bakery. Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint and Guy’s Burger Joint round out the offerings, along with Luk Foo and Morty’s Delicatessen.
The centerpiece of the casino — literally — is Center Bar where guests can watch games, gamble, eat and listen to live music.
Adjacent to the sportsbook, Sports & Social Philadelphia features a 52-foot LED video wall, 24 televisions, a state-of-the-art sound and visual system, plus food and bar service.
For those concerned about COVID-19, state-of-the-art safety measures in place include an HVAC system that kills 99 percent of airborne coronavirus.
There also is an automated social distancing system built into the slot machines. As soon as a player sits down and deposits money or inserts a players card, the machines next to it shut down. When customers leave, the machine automatically shuts down until it can be cleaned.
To match your current tier status with any casino in the Atlantic City/Philadelphia region, visit the Live! Rewards Desk through Monday, May 31. For example, a Caesars Rewards Seven Stars card will garner a Jade card. You then have 90 days to earn the requisite number of credits to maintain your status through the end of the year.
Do you feel a draft? — To kick-off its partnership with Caesars Entertainment Inc., SuperDraft will launch its first $1 million tournament on Sunday, Feb. 7 — the SuperMillion Big Game contest. Opportunities will be offered daily across paid and free entry contests to give anyone the chance to win a ticket and compete for the $300,000 first place prize. In addition, two $100,000 contests with $20,000 first place prizes will occur on Big Game Day to offer something for daily fantasy players of all pocketbooks. For more information, visit Caesars.com/SuperDraft.
You auto know about this — Ocean Casino Resort is giving away a 2021 Mercedes Benz at 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. Prior to the grand prize drawing, Ocean will choose three players every 30 minutes from 2 to 9:30 p.m. to win $500 in free play. Limited to one free entry per person. Activate entries at any promotional kiosk from noon to 9:45 p.m. Promotion details are available at the Ocean Rewards Desk.
Meanwhile, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is giving away a 2021 Lincoln Aviator at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15. Wild Card Rewards cardholders can earn entries from 12:01 a.m. through 5:59 p.m. by playing their favorite slots or table games. Activate entries between noon and 5:59 p.m. Promotion details are available at the Wild Card Services desk.
Take a spin — Register at the Promotions Booth at Resorts Casino Hotel, then spin the wheel and score at DraftKings sportsbook from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. All Star cardholders can spin the wheel once for free. Prizes include DraftKings Bose bluetooth speakers, t-shirts, tumblers or slot cash.
Match game — New and inactive Star cardholders can show their players card from an Atlantic City competitor and Resorts will match that card. Plus, for a limited time, new Star cardholders will receive a complimentary room when Resorts matches your card. Visit the Promotions Booth for details.
Fortune calls — Another popular television game also has spawned a new slot machine at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold features triple symbols across three reels to multiply payouts by 3X, 9X or 27X. Wager seven or more credits for a chance to be awarded 3X, 7X or 15X multipliers in the Gold Spin wheel bonus.
Good times — Over at Resorts, all during February from 6 a.m. Tuesdays to 5:59 a.m. Wednesdays, Premiere Star cardholders will earn 2X comp dollars, Epic cardholders will earn 3X, Paramount cardholders will earn 4X, Paramount Plus cardholders will earn 5X and Red Carpet cardholders will earn 6X. Every Sunday in February, all Star cardholders will earn 2X tier points, and every Wednesday all Star cardholders will earn 2X cashback. Activate multipliers at any kiosk prior to playing.
At Ocean Casino Black and Chairman cardholders will receive a 15X free play multiplier on Saturday, Feb. 13. Visit a promotional kiosk from noon to 11:59 p.m. to activate your multiplier.
Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column.