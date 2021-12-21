Sometimes players find games aren't for them

If you’re the kind of casino player who likes to try a lot of different games, you’re going to run into games you just don’t like.
A jackpot hunter might not go for blackjack, where successful sessions mean grinding out a profit. Players who like to take their time might not like the pace of craps.
The players who contributed the following EXPERIENCE plan NEVER to return to games they didn’t like.
Cary: I’m mostly a video slot player, though I like video poker and will play roulette and a little blackjack.
The game I really hate is three-reel slots.
It’s a point of contention between me and my mom, who has been playing the three-reel games since the 1980s. She thinks video ruined the slots and that they don’t pay anything worth winning. I point to the nice jackpot I won on one of those Sky Wheel games and tell her that when I try three-reel slots, I can go 20 or more spins without winning ANYTHING.
I like to win more often like you do on video. When Mom and I go to the casino, we play near each other rather than together. She won’t play video, and I avoid three-reels like the plague.
JOE: I’m a jack of all trades. I play blackjack, craps, Three Card Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold’em. I’ll play a little roulette for a change of pace if they have very low stakes. Odds aren’t good enough to play for bigger money.
I won’t play the Big Six, where you bet on the different dollar-bill denominations. I played once. It looks exciting, but the odds are terrible.
Baccarat, the odds are much better, but I won’t play that either. I kept hearing it was one of the best games, and strictly by odds, that’s right. But you know what? BORING. No decisions to make and the payoffs are small. It just kind of ambles along.
I tried hard to like it, but I don’t. I’ve eliminated it from my list.
Jordan: My first time at a casino was at a bachelor party. We did it up big with a semi-private room at the fancy steakhouse.
We gambled both before and after the dinner. I’d never played any of the games before. I thought I’d just play slots and stay out of the way of the guys who knew what they were doing. They weren’t having any of it.
“We’re in this together, and we’re playing blackjack,” one dude told me. “It’s easy. You’ll pick it up fast.”
I had no idea when to hit or stand. I lost $100 before I knew what hit me.
I’d get 14 and I’d stand without even noticing the dealer’s card. Everyone at the table groaned. So the next time I got 14, I hit. Something must have been different, because the table groaned again. One voice seemed shocked: “You’ve really never done this before, have you?”
After a while, I had an Ace and 5. By this time, they’d gotten through to me to check the dealer card. It was a 6, so I signaled to stand on my 16. This time, it was more shouting than groaning, and I got a stern lecture on hard hands and soft hands, whatever they are.