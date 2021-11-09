Readers share intrigue of wagering systems

At any casino game, you’ll find gamblers who use systems to choose or size their wagers.
They may understand they can’t change the house edge, but they love their systems nonetheless.
Several readers have shared their stories of systems they’ve used, or systems they’ve seen others use. Let’s check out a few.
HAL: I love systems as long as they don’t cost me much money. I don’t double my bets or even play progressions that increase my bets. To my mind, bigger bets can just spiral into bigger losses.
Mostly, I play blackjack with solid basic strategy. I’ve tried counting cards, but haven’t mastered that by a long shot.
I’ve adopted mini-baccarat as an alternate game when blackjack’s being mean to my wallet. There are two good bets, banker and player. Banker’s a little better, but I like to spice things up
What I do is to try to catch streaks. Whichever hand won last, that’s the one I bet on. I’ve had a co-worker tell me I should go opposites, that the hand that just won is less likely to win next time. I don’t really think that’s true.
Most of the time, I lose a little, but not very much. Sometimes, I do catch a streak. Last time, I caught a streak with player winning five in a row. Then there were two ties, so I pushed on those. Then player won three more. So I won eight decisions in a row at $10 each.
I know that’s not big money, but I’m a low roller just having a good time and maybe winning a little sometimes. I had a couple of smaller streaks that day and I would up with a profit of about $150. That’s a nice days work. My wife and I blew it all at the steak house, but to me, that’s what winning sessions are for. I’m not trying to pay the mortgage.
ARTIS: I think I saw the world’s most reckless Martingale player at a blackjack table. He didn’t take a seat and he didn’t bother to buy chips. Money plays.
Man, did he have a lot of cash with him. I hope the money really meant as little to him as he made it seem.
He threw a $100 bill on his betting spot, and lost. Got out his wallet and bet two $100 bills. He lost again. Then he kept doubling up with $400, then $800, then $1,600.
There was a $2,000 max at the table, so he couldn’t double up any more. He kind of squinted and grunted, then walked away.
I’m trying to imagine the reaction at home if I lost that much money in five minutes. My wife would not be pleased.
MAIA: You know what I like to do at craps? I bet the equivalent place numbers. I’ll place 4 and 10 each for the table minimum, then stick with both bets until they either win or lose.
Then I’ll bet 5 and 9 and leave them until both win or lose. Then I do the same with 6 and 8. After that, I start all over with 4 and 10.
My dad taught me to play with pass, come, odds and all that. He was with me a couple of months ago and told me I was playing an insane system and that he didn’t raise his daughter to be a crazy lady.
I laughed and told him, “Sure Dad. Your system is best. But I like the way I play. I never risk much money, and there’s a certain intrigue.” He said, “Crazy intrigue.” I suppose it is.