Readers' roulette systems win often but not overall

One of the constants of roulette is that it's easy to design combination bets that win more often than they lose, but impossible to alter the house edge.
Eventually, every system brings large losses that overcome multiple small wins. The house maintains its advantage.
Several weeks ago, I relayed a reader's question about a system called "3-2," which combines colors and columns. It wins 70.3 percent of the time on a single-zero wheel or 68.4 percent in a double-zero game. But losses are larger than wins and the house maintains its 2.7 percent edge with one zero or 5.26 percent in a double-zero game.
Since then, my email box has been busy with systems from other players.
These can be fun to play. Frequent wins give you a shot at some nice streaks. Just go in with your eyes open and understand that eventually, the house takes its cut.'
ROMANOSKY BET: This one is designed for low-rollers to grind out small profits. It uses combinations of 12-number columns and four-number corner bets.
Wagers are in 3:3:1:1 proportions. If it satisfies table minimums you could play for two $3 bets and two $1 bets. If minimums are higher, you must raise your bets in those proportions.
The two three-unit bets are on dozens. Then, in the dozen you don't cover, you make two one-unit corner bets. For example, if you bet on the first and third dozens, you could look at the middle 12 and bet on the corners 14-15-17-18 and 19-20-22-23.
Your total investment is eight units. Any time a dozen wins, it pays 2-1 so you get a six-unit payoff and keep a three-unit bet. That's a nine-unit total, a one-unit profit over your eight units risked.
Winning corner bets pay 8-1. You keep your one-unit wager when you win, so any winning corner also leaves you with nine units and a one-unit profit. That's the same profit as when your columns win, so no matter where your number comes up, you profit by one unit.
You cover 32 numbers, so you win 86.5 percent of spins on single-zero wheels or 84.2 with double-zero.
Any losing spin costs your full nine units, so over time, the losses will overtake wins at the house will get its usual 2.7 percent edge on a single-zero wheel and 5.26 percent on double-zero games.
ULTIMATE ROULETTE SYSTEM: Never mind all those options that cover multiple numbers with a single bet. The Ultimate Roulette System relies on single-number bets. A lot of them.
Choose 35 numbers from 1 through 36 and place a single-unit bet on each. If the house minimum is $1, bets total $35. If you're a higher roller, totals are in multiples of $35, so $70, $105 $140 and so on.
That leaves only two losing spins on a single-zero wheel — 0 and the number you don't select — or three losers on a double-zero wheel — 0, 00 and the number you don't bet.
If you wish, you can bet on one of the zeroes and only 34 of the other 36. Odds are the same.
Any time you win, you're paid 35 units and keep your 1-unit wager on the winner. That gives you 36 units, one unit more than you risk. So any winner brings a 1-unit profit.
Problem is, you lose all 35 units on any loss.
With one 0, you win 35 times per 37 spins, or 94.6 percent. With 0 and 00, you win 35 per 38, or 92.1. That's a lot of winning, but the losses are big enough to keep the edge with the house.