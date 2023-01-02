Even good blackjack players sometimes make bad mistakes

Whether it’s due to fatigue, a misread of the cards or just a brain cramp, blackjack players sometimes make mistakes.
Even good players sometimes mess up, as highlighted in a recent conversation with my old pal blackjack Bob.
Bob brought up a column I’d written not long ago about mistakes increasing with fatigue, then said, “I just pulled a doozy. Six-deck game, players’ cards were all face up. The dealer showed an Ace, and I had 6-6.
“Problem was, I read them as 8-8. You know I don’t drink when I play, so just a total brain cramp, eye fog, whatever. The groans came from around the table and the dealer even hesitated, and I left the split up.
“It wasn’t until I saw a 10 come out to give me 16 on the first split hand I realized what I had done. Remember Roberto De Vicenzo, the old golfer who cost himself the Masters by signing an incorrect scorecard? I quoted him and announced, ‘What a stupid I am!’”
I told Bob I’d done similar when tired. I once finished with a three-card 21 consisting of a 10, a 7 and a 4. How I got there is a matter of some dispute.
I thought I hit 10-4 and drew 7, but another player asked, “Did you just hit hard 17?” I had to admit, he raised some doubts, and if I wasn’t locked in enough to remember the hand that had just been played, I was in to fit state to play.
I went to my room and napped for two hours.
Bob’s experience led me to ask other good blackjack players for their greatest goofs.
BRIAN: I’ve played basic strategy for a long time, but somehow I managed to convince myself that just this once, it would be best to stand on my 9-7 against a 10.
You know what happened next. The dealer turned up a 6, and I was feeling smug that she had to hit 16. But, of course, she drew a 5 for a 21 that beat the whole table. Everybody blamed me for losing and I wanted someplace to hide.
Lesson that should have been learned decades ago was now locked in. Argh.
GUS: So Bob pulled the old mistake 6s for 8s and split by mistake trick did he? I did that one once and prolonged the agony by resplitting and resplitting again.
It’s not that I didn’t notice my mistake at the first split. It’s that I got bullheaded after taking so much razzing from other players that I dug in my heels and kept repeating the same bad play.
To make it worse, I drew lots of low cards, strung out long hands and busted every one of them. Four hands, four busts, about a trillion cards.
When the dealer cleared away my cards and beats, one of the other players said, “Now that mess is cleaned up, we can get on with it.”
I had to learn some self-control, to go with the flow if others gave me grief. We all make mistakes, but you don’t have to compound them.
DARLA: I was at first base and had a dealer that wasn’t real careful about keeping his hole card flat coming out of the shoe. Maybe half the time, I could see what he had down.