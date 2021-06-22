Summer 2021 style trends

While styles may change from season to season, fashion almost always reflect the times we are living in. And, that is most certainly the case this summer.
Looking back to this time last year, most of our state was still under stay-at-home orders. With not much to do, and essentially nowhere to go, the biggest outfit changes most of us were making included transitioning from our daytime pajamas to nightime pajamas. Personally, I logged a lot of online shopping hours during quarantine, searching for the perfect comfy sweatpants, during a season when I would otherwise have been snatching up the latest sundresses and stilettos for summer.
It’s amazing what a difference a year can make. Living in a region that thrives on tourism, particularly during the summer months, it’s a great feeling to have the world — safely — open up again and take steps toward normalcy. It’s a refreshing feeling, equal parts relief and joy, to gather with family and loved ones, many of whom we haven’t seen in the better part of a year or more. Its an exciting time to reunite with friends at a bar for cocktails and catch up on life; and toast and break bread with our co-workers, who also helped get us through it all.
And with all of these new plans, it’s only fitting that we dress up for the occasion. After a year of wearing mostly loungewear, 2021 is the year to dress up. For anything — and everything.
This summer feels like a new beginning, and in so many ways it truly is. The great news is that there are so many fashion trends this season that embrace the art of socializing and going out. From throwback favorites and items that are already in your closet, to the new, must-have pieces you need to add to your wardrobe, here are four easy summer trends:
The Bodycon Mini-DressIf ever there was a garment that is the antithesis of 2020 style, the Bodycon dress is it. After a year of being on lockdown, a body-hugging mini dress gives us the bold and daring energy we need for a night out. The Bodycon Mini-Dress has been dubbed the standout fashion staple of the summer by many top fashion editors, as one of the hottest wardrobe staples this season. Here are some fun styles from H&M, at a great value ($12.99). H&M (The Hamilton Mall, Mays Landing)
BootsBoots are typically a fall and winter essential, but warm weather boot-rocking is a trend that is gaining ground. A really fun and easy way to wear boots during the summer season is to pair them with a sundress to create a more relaxed look. And if you think knee-high styles are out of the question, think again, as you can pair these with another of summer’s hottest trends, the mini skirt.
ScarvesNot only can you still wear lightweight scarves around your neck to accessorize your outfit, but they can be styled as a hair accessory or even wrapped around your body as a top. One of my favorite places for scarves – and any accessory, really – is Francesca’s, located in The Quarter, one of Atlantic City’s premier shopping and entertainment destinations. They also offer a selection of stylish crop tops, which is another key staple for summer, paired with some heeled flip-flops and a mini-skirt or denim shorts.
Francesca’s, The Quarter, Tropicana Atlantic City
Crop top: $34
Selection of scarves: Leopard ($14); $14 Paisley
Oversized SunglassesSunglasses are arguably THE most important accessory you wear during the summer season, as they are highly personal. While its fun to play with trends in eyewear, more often than not, we gravitate toward a style and shape that best highlights and accentuates the shape of our face. Over the past several years, ‘90s-inspired sunnies took center stage, but for 2021, we are seeing the teeny-tiny Matrix-inspired sunglasses on their way out — and the oversized sizes return. The good news is that mostly any face shape can look fabulous with dramatic, oversized shades — and they signal a season of dressing up and going glam.