Will you bet on the ugliest division in the NFL: The NFC Least?

Consider this statement either tongue-in-cheek, delivered with a straight face or a combination of both: The Philadelphia Eagles, before opening NFL Week 7 by hosting the New York Giants, entered half a game out of first place in the NFC Least. And everybody’s in.
The Dallas Cowboys, the gold standard, are 2-4, but 0-6 versus the spread.
The Eagles, at 1-4-1, were “breathing down their necks” … if you call this breathing.
The Giants and Washington started the week at 1-5.
To open the league slate Thursday night, the Eagles gave the Giants anywhere between 3 to 4.5 point at DraftKings.
Betting was skimpy for a game with many injuries. One that fans considered was Travis Fulgham to score for the Eagles. He is +140 at FoxBet.
Someone will win this division, and this week’s schedule will help a couple teams move in the right direction. The Washington Football Team, at -1 against the Dallas Cowboys, are favored for the first time this year.
The Cowboys have not covered the spread all season.
On the opposite side of the spectrum, the real game of the week involves the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.
They, along with the Seattle Seahawks, are a league-best 5-0.
The line has moved rapidly from Pittsburgh -2 to Tennessee -1 in fiery mid-week gambling.
The Steelers rely on speedy receivers like Chase Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has thrown only one pick this whole season.
The Steelers, because of a quirky COVID-induced schedule, have played four straight home games. This is their first road tilt since Week 1.
The Titans rallied from near-certain defeat to topple the Houston Texans in overtime last week. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and monster running back Derrick Henry are the key attractions.
Around the League
The Cincinnati Bengals are the league’s best team against the spread, 5-1, despite having a 1-4-1 record. They get roughly a field goal against the Cleveland Browns, who were thumped by the Steelers last week.
The Arizona Cardinals are +3.5 against the Seattle Seahawks at home as they try to become an upper-echelon NFL team.
The Kansas City Chiefs give well more than a touchdown to the host Denver Broncos, the Tampa Bay Bucs give 4 on the road to the Las Vegas Raiders, who have already beaten Kansas City, and the New York Jets are the sad sacks of the sportsbooks … they get 13.5 points at home against the Buffalo Bills, who have lost two straight.
This week’s odds
Here is the Week 7 lineup, with DraftKings spreads.
Eagles -4.5 vs New York Giants
Buffalo -13.5 AT New York Jets
Green Bay -3.5 AT Houston
New Orleans -7.5 vs Carolina
Tennessee -1 vs Pittsburgh
Cleveland -3 AT Cincinnati
Washington -1 vs Dallas
Atlanta -2.5 vs Detroit
Seattle -3.5 AT Arizona
Kansas City -9.5 AT Denver
Los Angeles Chargers -7.5 vs Jacksonville
New England -1.5 vs San Francisco
This week’s picks
This week’s selections, against the spread, excerpted from Beat the Degenerates, which I co-host with Scott Cronick, director of entertainment publications for The Press of Atlantic City, and Brian Cahill. The show airs 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Newstalk 1400-AM, WONDRadio.com and 92.5-FM. Catch the next one Oct. 28 at 5 p.m.
Pickett Russell (5-1), “Da Kipster,” general manager of Tennessee Ave. Beer Hall in Atlantic City: Seattle
Cahill (4-2): New England
Cronick (4-2): Houston
Dan Skeldon (3-3), meteorologist: Eagles
Dave Weinberg (3-3), Weinberg’s Extra Points: Los Angeles Chargers
Bontempo (1-5): Las Vegas
Ky Carlin (1-5), WOND correspondent: Seattle
James Rabic (0-6), producer: New York Jets
Betting Angles
Two coaches got burned last week by passing up an extra point in the final minute of the game.
Riverboat Ron Rivera of Washington went for 2 after Washington scored a game-tying touchdown against the Giants last weekend. It failed and Washington fell to 1-5. Rivera didn’t want to take his chances in overtime.
Houston Texans coach Romeo Crennel opened the door for Tennessee by passing up the extra point after Houston went up by 7 points in the final minute. The 2-point conversion failed, Tennessee rallied to score a TD, the 2-point conversion and an overtime touchdown to win and cover the spread.
Aggressiveness is a hallmark of NFL coaches. But they may be pushing the envelope too much.
The NFL averaged an all-time high of more than 90 touchdowns per week through five weeks. That total will drift down with bye weeks coming, but the rise of about 20 percent more touchdowns has driven many over-under props into the 50s.
When you are down, you are not always out. In every week this season, a team has fallen behind by 16 points and come back to win. The latest was the Indianapolis Colts, who spotted the Cincinnati Bengals a 21-0 cushion and roared back to triumph 31-27.
The second guess. Why did the Miami Dolphins elevate Tua Tagovailoa to the starting quarterback role now? Ryan Fitzpatrick has done an excellent job with the team, leading them to a 3-3 mark and recent blowout wins totaling 67-17 for the last two weeks.
If that can get you benched, nothing is sacred.
Tagovailoa may be the future of the franchise, but deciding that now, in midseason, looks to be a mistake.
