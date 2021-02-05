Super Bowl means Super Bets

It’s the big game Sunday, with a collection of anecdotes, tidbits and news from the world of betting sports.

- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at +3 or -3.5 against the Kansas City Chiefs at the major sportsbooks, are getting the majority of moneyline bets from the books. That’s because the payout of +140 is worth trying to win the game for, rather than the -110 they would get to lose by a field goal or less.

- The over-56-point total is getting a majority of the money at most books.

- And a little fun. Don’t tell me he didn’t hear us. Most of the Beat the Degenerates crew weighed in for the Bucs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday’s show.

So, what happened? Mattress Mike, a national figure famous for making large World Series bets, plunked $3.4 million down at DraftKings with the Bucs at -3.5 one day later.

You know he found out what we said.

You can hear our final comments on the season next week.

I hosted Beat the Degenerates this season along with Scott Cronick, director of entertainment publications for The Press of Atlantic City, and Brian Cahill. The show airs 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Newstalk 1400-AM, WONDRadio.com and 92.5-FM from 5 to 6 p.m. A short, final wrap of the season will unfold Feb. 10.

A betting line on the Degenerates Cup, which will be decided by the Super Bowl.

Cronick -115, has the Bucs +3. He has a half-game lead over DaKipster, the general manager for the Tennessee Ave. Beer Hall. Key variable: The half-game lead essentially gives Cronick another half of a point. He would retain first place with a tie.