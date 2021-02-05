Super Bowl means Super Bets

It’s the big game Sunday, with a collection of anecdotes, tidbits and news from the world of betting sports.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at +3 or -3.5 against the Kansas City Chiefs at the major sportsbooks, are getting the majority of moneyline bets from the books. That’s because the payout of +140 is worth trying to win the game for, rather than the -110 they would get to lose by a field goal or less.
- The over-56-point total is getting a majority of the money at most books.
- And a little fun. Don’t tell me he didn’t hear us. Most of the Beat the Degenerates crew weighed in for the Bucs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday’s show.
So, what happened? Mattress Mike, a national figure famous for making large World Series bets, plunked $3.4 million down at DraftKings with the Bucs at -3.5 one day later.
You know he found out what we said.
You can hear our final comments on the season next week.
I hosted Beat the Degenerates this season along with Scott Cronick, director of entertainment publications for The Press of Atlantic City, and Brian Cahill. The show airs 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Newstalk 1400-AM, WONDRadio.com and 92.5-FM from 5 to 6 p.m. A short, final wrap of the season will unfold Feb. 10.
A betting line on the Degenerates Cup, which will be decided by the Super Bowl.
Cronick -115, has the Bucs +3. He has a half-game lead over DaKipster, the general manager for the Tennessee Ave. Beer Hall. Key variable: The half-game lead essentially gives Cronick another half of a point. He would retain first place with a tie.
DaKipster +145. He has to win by 4. Patrick Mahomes has been lights out and has explosive targets like Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Travis Kelce. DaKipster picked a lot of NFC teams in recent weeks. Can an AFC team win it for him?
Prop bets.
- The Fat Man TD. At DraftKings, an offensive lineman to score a TD is +2000 or 20-1. A defensive lineman returns 8-1.
- The coin toss. William Hill had a nice deal on it late in the week. It’s -101 on both sides rather than -103. Does that number matter? To some, yes. One PointsBet gambler put $2,500 on the coin flip,
- When will the game end? At DraftKings, the game is targeted for 10:15 p.m. as the over-under. It’s -114 on both sides. If you take the over, every incompletion is your friend. So is every booth review, coaches challenge or melee on the field.
- The Doink prop. Yes, you can make money on a kick to hit the uprights and the crossbar. Where did “Doink” become famous? When Cody Parkey of the Chicago Bears double-doinked the kick that ended the Bears’ season against Philadelphia. The kick hit the upright AND the crossbar. At DraftKings, it’s +375 if a kick hits the upright or crossbar. Doesn’t even matter if it then goes through. At William Hill, the kick must also be unsuccessful.
We may all feel like big bettors with our few bucks. But Bet MGM reported recent wagers of between $200,000 and $2.3 million on Tampa Bay at +3.5. Kansas City took money between $110,000 and $180,00.
What does that mean? If you bet $100,000 on either team, you weren’t even among the leaders for the week at one book.
Here are a few other prop wagers, with the price being close to even on both sides.
- What will be higher, the number of touchdowns in the game or the number of goals between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon?
- Will the game be tied after 0-0?
- Will there be three unanswered scores?
- Will the first pass from both quarterbacks be complete or incomplete?
- Will there be a score in the last two minutes of the first half?
- Will each team score in each quarter?
- Will there be a special teams touchdown? Will there be a safety? These historically pay well.
The books will take a hit regardless of who wins because these teams took the most money during the season. Tampa bettors started early after Brady became a Buc in March, going from 60-1 down to 12-1. Money came in all the way down.
The Chiefs, the defending champions, had robust support all year.
In this game, with the Bucs having more moneyline bets and the Chiefs more spread money, the books are rooting for a Kansas City victory by less than 3.
Even the books are gamblers.
- And the Gatorade prop is popular. Orange is getting the most play, purple the least.
Here’s some irony resembling a Hollywood script: Patrick Mahomes is trying to lead the Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl title. The last team to do that was the New England Patriots, in 2005, when they beat the Eagles.
Their quarterback? Tom Brady, who pilots the Bucs here.
The losing coach? Andy Reid, who now tries to go back-to-back as the coach of the Chiefs.
This is the first time a team has ever played the Super Bowl in its own stadium. And Tampa Bay had to win three road games to do it. The Bucs were the number five seed in the NFC.
Brady would become the first NFL player to have seven Super Bowl rings if he gets this.
That’s it for this season.
I hope you close it out with a bang.