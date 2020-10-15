Money on Ravens to bully Eagles, but who will you wager on?

Here we go, the crowds are coming back for NFL Week 6.
The Philadelphia Eagles allowing up to 7,500 fans and media hasn’t affected the line for their Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens at the Link, but it’s good for the nation’s collective soul.
And sooner or later, if you attend live NFL events, you will see the remarkable connection between the NFL and the sportsbook operators like DraftKings, FanDuel and FoxBet. Everything from interactive studios to logos and marketing are in the works now.
As for the games:
The Eagles unveiled a star in Travis Fulgham last week, but let ‘s see if he is double-teamed by the Ravens, who obliterated the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 last week. Baltimore is still clinging to -7.5 in this game. If Fulgham is double-teamed, Greg Ward and the invisible Zach Ertz need to step up.
The Eagles have received little betting love. Nearly 90 percent of the FanDuel spread money and bets have been placed on the Ravens.
The Eagles gave a spirited effort in their 38-29 setback to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, but fell apart in the last three minutes to allow the covering score.
Philadelphia, at 1-3-1, sits half a game behind the first-place Dallas Cowboys. If the Eagles come out of this week in the same position, either by winning or by Dallas losing to the Arizona Cardinals Monday Night, they will be right in the thick of the NFC Least with seven division games remaining.
If they fall 1.5 games off the lead after this week, they will be in a tough spot.
Game of the week in the NFL? How about the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers.? Can you believe the Steelers have never lost to the Browns at home since 2003?
But for the first time in many years, both teams are good simultaneously. The Steelers and Browns have combined for eight straight wins and five straight covers.
Is the story going to be another strong effort by veteran Ben Roethlisberger and new stars like Chase Claypool? Or will it be Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr and Kareem Hunt to break the jinx?
Excellent game.
Dak Prescott’s injury is worth nearly a touchdown to the NFL line. The Cowboys were -3 in the look-ahead lines for this week before the Cowboys quarterback went out with a season-ending injury. Now they are +2 against the Arizona Cardinals Monday Night.
Fortunately for the Cowboys, they signed Andy Dalton as a backup quarterback in the off-season. That move looks good now. The Cowboys defense has allowed a league-high 180 points, explaining why they have not covered the spread yet this season. A key to this game is how Dalton faces the pressure coming from Arizona’s defense. He can’t run as well as Prescott … not even close.
The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tangle in Tampa with Green Bay giving 1 point. It’s Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Enough said.
This week’s lines
Here are this week’s games with DraftKings lines:
Baltimore -7.5 AT Eagles
Pittsburgh -3.5 vs Cleveland
NY Giants -2.5 vs Washington
Miami -9.5 vs NY Jets
Minnesota -3.5 vs Atlanta
Green Bay -1 AT Tampa Bay
LA Rams -3.5 AT San Francisco
Indianapolis-8 vs Cincinnati
Arizona -2.5 AT Dallas
New England -9 vs Denver
Detroit -3.5 AT Jacksonville
Tennessee -3 vs Houston
Carolina -1.5 vs Chicago
Kansas City -3.5 vs Buffalo
This week’s picks
This week’s selections, against the spread, excerpted from Beat the Degenerates, which I co-host with Scott Cronick, director of entertainment publications for The Press of Atlantic City, and Brian Cahill. The show airs 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Newstalk 1400-AM, WONDRadio.com and 92.5-FM. Catch the next one 5 p.m. Oct 22.
Cronick: Ravens
Bontempo: NY Giants
Pickett Russell, “Da Kipster,” general manager of Tennessee Ave. Beer Hall in Atlantic City: Tennessee. That’s fitting. He should watch the game at the Beer Hall, too.
Listener: New York Giants
Cahill: Chicago
Dave Weinberg, Weinberg’s Extra Points: Ravens
James Rabic, producer: NY Jets
Dan Skeldon, meteorologist: Tampa Bay
Ky Carlin, WOND sports correspondent: Ravens
Last Week
Wins: Cronick with Pittsburgh, Cahill with Chicago, Skeldon with Arizona, listener with N.Y. Giants, Carlin with Carolina, Weinberg with Cleveland.
Losses: DaKipster with Dallas, Bontempo with Philadelphia, Rabic with NY Jets
Cronick and Kipster tied for first going 4-1 this year so far.
Crazy Stuff
The NFL is a week-to-week and year-to-year proposition. So, go figure that the two Super Bowl combatants from February - the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs - would be thumped at home on the same weekend.
San Francisco lost 43-17 to the Miami Dolphins at -8.5 while the Chiefs, at -10.5, were clubbed by the Las Vegas Raiders 40-32. It’s a strange year in the NFL, but an entertaining one.
