Can Giants break 4-year winless streak against Birds?

Here comes the second-half season’s kickoff and, humor aside, the Philadelphia Eagles can’t complain.
They have a two-game lead in the loss column in the NFC Least. Small matter that their record is 3-4-1. Whomever wins this division will host a wild-card playoff game. The Eagles have a two-game lead in the loss column against the second-place Washington Football team.
As the Eagles prepare to visit the New York Giants as roughly a field-goal favorite, they are riding a hot streak against them.
The Eagles have beaten the Giants eight straight times. The last Giants victory was in 2016. Are the Giants due?
The last three times they played on the road against the Giants, the Eagles scored exactly 34 points. And in another three-year stretch, they tallied 34, 35 and 36 points.
They have been able to light it up on the Giants’ home field.
The Eagles come off a bye week, preceded by a come-from-behind 22-21 win over the Giants and a 23-9 triumph over the Dallas Cowboys.
The Giants looked good protecting the football and escaped with a season-saving victory over the Washington Football Team last week.
What’s on the line here? The Giants will either have the same number of victories as the Eagles after this game or say goodbye to their season.
The Giants are one of the league’s best teams against the spread, at 6-3 and should have more than two victories. They have been playing everybody tough.
Mile Sanders is a better-than-average possibility to return to the Eagles. He is sorely needed and this will be close to a game-time decision.
Around the League
How about these young guns? Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert have been excellent for the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers in their rookie seasons.
They were the fifth and sixth players taken overall in the NFL draft in April. And now they face off on the same field as Los Angeles visits Miami. The Dolphins are a solid second in the AFC East to the Buffalo Bills.
The Chargers are vying to be the most snakebit team of all time. They lost on the final play of the game each of the last two weeks and had a potential game-winning field goal hit the goal post a couple weeks earlier. They are much better than their two wins.
Miami has covered four straight times and defeated the Arizona Cardinals last week. Tagovailoa played a strong game and made some excellent rushing plays.
Joe Burrow of Cincinnati rounds out a stellar rookie field. The Bengals are 7-1 against the spread and get about a touchdown in Pittsburgh.
Ben Roethlisberger of the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers was placed on the COVID list early in the week. It’s believed he will be cleared to play and, if so, that line could drift up to its original 9.5 line at Draft Kings.
Big Ben also is shrugging off an injury he sustained late in the second quarter of Pittsburgh’s 24-19 triumph over the Cowboys. It would be good for the Steelers to rest Roethlisberger one week to let the leg heal completely, but they probably won’t.
Two more excellent games headline the league slate. Kyler Murray and Josh Allen, two of the best running quarterbacks in the league, square off when the Buffalo Bills visit the Arizona Cardinals.
And the Seattle Seahawks visit the Los Angeles Rams in a battle of whether it’s the defensive minded Rams or offensive-minded Seahawks who can impose their style of play upon their opponents.
This week’s games
This week’s lines with Draft Kings Odds.
Eagles -3.5 AT N.Y. Giants
Green Bay -13.5 vs Jacksonville
Tampa Bay -5 AT Carolina
Cleveland -3.5 vs Houston
Detroit -4 vs Washington
Arizona -2.5 vs Buffalo
Miami -2.5 vs Los Angeles Chargers
Las Vegas -5 vs Denver
Pittsburgh -7 vs Cincinnati
Baltimore -7 AT New England
New Orleans -9 at San Francisco
Los Angeles Rams -1.5 vs Seattle
Minnesota -3 AT Chicago
Our picks
This week’s selections against the spread, excerpted from Beat the Degenerates, which I co-host with Scott Cronick, director of entertainment publications for The Press of Atlantic City, and Brian Cahill. The show airs Wednesdays on Newstalk 1400-AM, WONDRadio.com and 92.5-FM from 5 to 6 p.m. Catch the next one 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
Pickett Russell, “Da Kipster,” general manager of Tennessee Ave. Beer Hall in Atlantic City: Raiders
Cahill: Bengals
Cronick: New Orleans
Bontempo: Tennessee (a loss after Indianapolis win Thursday)
David Weinberg, Weinberg Extra Points: Giants
Dan Skeldon, meteorologist: Buccaneers
James Rabic, WOND producer: Eagles
Ky Carlin, WOND sports correspondent: Dolphins
Listeners: Eagles
Last week’s picks
Yours truly achieved a victory with the Baltimore Ravens over the Indianapolis Colts.
Rabic notched a triumph with the New York Jets for the second time in three weeks as they covered handily against the New England Patriots.
The listeners prevailed in a wild one with the Las Vegas Raiders, who had an apparent game-losing touchdown on the last play against the Chargers reversed on replay.
The Dallas cover over Pittsburgh and the throttling of Tampa Bay by New Orleans comprised some of the losing picks. But Skeldon nailed the forecast of five balmy days.
The Cowboys had a spectacular razzle-dazzle punt return that nearly went for a score. A lateral after the punt set up a long run that led to a Cowboys field goal. Dallas looked energized under Garrett Gilbert, their fourth-string quarterback. For Zeke Elliott fantasy owners, he continues to be downgraded, splitting time with Tony Pollard.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!