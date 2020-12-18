As the season winds down the NFC East is still up for grabs

As NFL Week 15 dawns, there are regional and national considerations teasing sports bettors.
The Eagles, who confounded experts and snapped their four-game losing streak by beating the New Orleans Saints last week, are a significant underdog against the host Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals have beaten every NFC East team on the schedule, and the NFC West has an edge over the East, 7-3, with the Eagles game and the Washington Football Team-Seattle Seahawks match completing the matchup of division this week.
Can the Washington Football Team keep its new grip on first place in the NFC East? Washington has the longest win streak in the NFC - four games - and has improved to 6-7. The Football Team has a tough task with Seattle and a likely victory at home against the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles trail Washington by a game and a half and must make up one game in the next two weeks - it travels to Arizona and Dallas - in order to make the final game against Washington count.
The Eagles must win out, and Washington must lose at least one of the next two games for them to win the NFC East. But a Washington win and an Eagles loss ends Philadelphia’s season.
Eagles bettors and fans will know the plight of the team before they take the field. They play in the late afternoon game, while Washington is in the 1 p.m. slot.
The Giants, in second place, host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night and then face the Baltimore Ravens. They have the edge over Washington if the teams are tied at the end of the season.
Special weekend treat in Week 15 as the NFL’s popular Saturday schedule kicks in.
The Denver Broncos host the 10-win Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers, the new No. 1 seed in the NFC, host the Carolina Panthers. Green Bay assumed the top spot by virtue of the Saints losing to the Eagles.
The Monday night game is for diehards only, as the Pittsburgh Steelers invade the 2-win Cincinnati Bengals. NFL, we’re waiting for a Thank You card to be sent to the nation’s gamblers. Without legalized sports wagering, there is no reason to watch that game. With the gambling, there is every reason to.
This has been the highest scoring season on record in the NFL, but some game totals have been surprising.
For the first time this season, unders have overtaken overs. Unders went 11-5 in Week 14, marking the fifth straight NFL week that the majority of games have gone under the total. After a hot start to the season for overs, unders now lead the way with a 104-100-4 (51%) record overall.
“There are usually about 3 to 4 key games with the total each week, and how we do with those is the key,” said Nick Bogdanovich, Director of Trading for William Hill US. “But we’ll always sign up for more unders than overs. Usually, weather is a factor this time of year, injuries are a factor, a lot of film and the numbers were probably pumped up a little higher because the year started off so high-scoring. So a combination of all those factors is probably why unders have been rolling lately.”
Week 15 games
Buffalo -6 AT Denver
Green Bay -8.5 vs Carolina
Arizona -6 vs Eagles
San Francisco -3 AT Dallas
Seattle -6 AT Washington
Miami -1 vs New England
Los Angeles Rams =17.5 vs New York Jets
Baltimore – 12.5 vs Jacksonville
Cleveland -6 AT New York Giants
Pittsburgh -12.5 AT Cincinnati Bengals
Kansas City -3 AT New Orleans
Minnesota -3 vs Chicago
Indianapolis -7 vs Houston
Tampa Bay -6 vs Atlanta
Tennessee -11 vs Detroit
This week’s picks
This week’s selections against the spread, excerpted from Beat the Degenerates, which I co-host with Scott Cronick, director of entertainment publications for The Press of Atlantic City, and Brian Cahill. The show airs 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Newstalk 1400-AM, WONDRadio.com and 92.5-FM. Catch the next one 5 p.m. Dec 23.
Pickett Russell, “Da Kipster,” general manager of Tennessee Ave. Beer Hall in Atlantic City: Miami
Cahill: Eagles
Cronick: Pittsburgh
Bontempo: Miami
David Weinberg, Weinberg Extra Points: Arizona
Ky Carlin, WOND sports correspondent: Miami
James Rabic, WOND producer: Pittsburgh
Listeners: Seattle
Last week, Cronick prevailed with Arizona topping the New York Giants. The listeners prevailed with Washington upending the 49ers. The Eagles knocked many of our selections out of the box. Cronick leads the pack for the year at 9-5, with Weinberg and Kipster following right behind at 8-6.
The Washington Football Team bailed out its offense in a big way last week. It scored not once, but twice, leading Washington to a 23-15 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers. How many TDs did the Washington offense get? Zero.
A similar performance by the offense will spell defeat this week against Seattle.
The Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens produced a game for the ages on Monday night, with Baltimore’s 47-42 triumph containing 20 points in the last two minutes. Cleveland lateraling the ball produced a safety on the final play, enraging bettors who had them at +3 and causing sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings to issue refunds and sweepstakes opportunities.
FanDuel said the last play resulted in a seven-figure swing among the bettors.
