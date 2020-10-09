After last week’s win, are Eagles bettors back on the bandwagon?

Did you pick the Eagles to beat the San Francisco 49ers outright last week?
SURE, you did.
That’s the beauty of pro football. Eagles fans who wrote them off for good two weeks ago are back, as the Birds lead the NFC Least at 1-2-1.
Philadelphia gets 7 points against the host Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. That line opened there and hasn’t budged, although it briefly crept up to 7.5 at FanDuel and DraftKings.
The over-under on this game is a low-scoring 44.5, compared to other games around the NFL. In fact, it’s the lowest of all Sunday and Monday contests. Several games have over-unders above 50, and the Seattle-Minnesota game was trending at 56.
“This year there is a lot of scoring in the NFL, and most games feel like they are going over,” Johnny Avello, the director of race and sportsbook operations, told Between the Lines. “You wonder why this is happening, and it seems like the defenses are not up to speed yet. The offenses are a step above. We are adjusting to this as bookmakers. We can’t just ask why, we have to move the lines upward.”
But how fast and how far will they go? We’ll see.
The Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys notched a season-high 87 points last week in Cleveland’s 49-38 triumph. Three games ended with more than 60 points, and five were in the 50s.
This week’s top over-under games involve the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings, pegged for 57.5.
Late News
The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game originally scheduled for Sunday is now scheduled for Monday on ESPN. Sunday's Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans contest now is set to be played 7 p.m. Tuesday CBS. Positive COVID testing by players moved, yet still preserved, these games.
Who Are the Spread Winners?
Quick. Take a guess at the best teams against the NFL spread, using DraftKings odds at kickoff.
How about those Cincinnati Bengals? They are 4-0 despite being 1-2-1 in the standings. They gave 3 to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week despite being winless and then captured the game. They get 13 this week against the Baltimore Ravens. That’s a lot of points.
The Seattle Seahawks, with two cardiac covers, are 4-0. They lay a fat 7 to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday Night. The Green Bay Packers, 4-0, are on a bye week.
And the Buffalo Bills, 3-0-1 versus the spread and 4-0 overall, visit the Tennessee Titans in a game with no line as of Wednesday. Tennessee’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed last week after several Titans players tested positive for COVID.
The Colts are 3-1 when they visit the Cleveland Browns as slight favorites and with one of the league’s top defenses. This is an excellent test of where both teams are. They have each won three straight games. The Browns have done it with offense, the Colts with defense.
Which style will win out?
Week 5 is already underway, with the Chicago Bears’ 20-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Bucs Thursday Night.
This week’s Lines
Here are this week’s games with Draft Kings lines
Pittsburgh -7, vs EAGLES
Arizona -7 AT N.Y. Jets
Atlanta -1 vs Carolina
Baltimore -13 vs Cincinnati
L.A. Rams -7.5 AT Washington
Dallas -10 vs N.Y. Giants
San Francisco -8.5 vs Miami
Indianapolis -2 AT Cleveland
Seattle -7 vs Minnesota
Kansas City – 13 vs L.A. Raiders
New England vs Denver (no line)
Buffalo at Tennessee (no line)
Houston -6 vs Jacksonville
New Orleans -8 vs Los Angeles Charger
This week’s pick
Our selections, against the spread, excerpted from Beat the Degenerates, which I co-host with Scott Cronick, director of entertainment publications for The Press of Atlantic City, and Brian Cahill. The show airs Wednesdays on Newstalk 1400-AM, WONDRadio.com and 92.5-FM from 5 to 6 p.m. Catch the next one 5 p.m. Oct 15.
Cronick: Pittsburgh
Bontempo: Philadelphia
Pickett Russell, “Da Kipster,” general manager of Tennessee Ave. Beer Hall in Atlantic City: Dallas
Listener: New York Giants
Cahill: Chicago, who won Thursday against Tampa Bay. The Degenerate already has a W in his pocket.
Dave Weinberg, Weinberg’s Extra Points: Cleveland
James Rabic, producer: NY Jets
Dan Skeldon, meteorologist: Arizona
Ky Carlin, WOND sports correspondent: Carolina
Last Week
Winners: DaKipster with Buffalo, Cahill with Philadelphia
Losers: Cronick with Dallas, Weinberg with Los Angeles Raiders, Bontempo with Chicago, Skeldon with Dallas, Carlin with Tampa Bay.
Last Week’s Top Highlight
The biggest play of the Cleveland Browns season occurred last week. Cleveland nearly blew a 41-14 fourth-quarter lead to the Dallas Cowboys. The margin shriveled all the way to 41-38. If the Browns had given up the ball at that point without scoring, they probably would have lost the game.
But Odell Beckham took an end-around handoff, avoided being tackled in the backfield and bolted upfield for a 50-yard touchdown run. That made the score 49-38 and Cleveland held on to become 3-1.
Changes of Note
Romeo Crenell debuts as head coach of the Houston Texans, who fired Bill O’Brien this week after an 0-4 start.
Dwayne Haskins of the Washington Football Team has been benched as Washington tries to stop a three-game losing streak in hosting the Los Angeles Rams. He is still a good athlete. This may be temporary.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!