Where to Watch Super Bowl LVI in South Jersey

So, you couldn’t score tickets to Inglewood to see the Super Bowl? No problem. There are plenty of places to catch the action along with plenty of drink and food specials, from casino-based Sportsbooks to your favorite neighborhood bars. Here’s where you can catch Super Bowl 2022, all without having to hop a plane.
Atlantic CountyAt Bally’s Atlantic City, it’s one big party for game day. Guests can watch the game and dine at Jerry Longo’s Martini & Meatballs, Guy Fieri’s Chophouse, or Water Dog. The best place to catch the game, however, might be FanDuel Sportsbook, which features a central, 25-foot-wide, state-of-the-art LED video wall flanked by two 10-foot-wide LED video walls on either side and 10 video displays so fans won’t miss any game action. Fans can place sports wagers at five betting windows or use one of 20 IGY PlaySports self-serve betting kiosks. Call 609-289-5441 to reserve a seat. Tickets are $50 per person and include guaranteed seat and a $50 food and beverage credit.
Over at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, guests can start celebrating early at the BetMGM Big Game Party 11 a.m. at BetMGM Sportsbook & Bar and Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge, where fans can socialize with great food and drink specials all day, preparing for the big game with a live DJ and fun giveaways. When the time finally comes, fans can gather around the 40-foot-wide LED video wall to cheer on their favorite team. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 609-317-8006. Additional viewing opportunities are available at B Bar, Lobby Bar, and Long Bar.
At Caesars Atlantic City, participate in the ultimate fan experience at Caesars Sportsbook at Wild Wild West, where guests can reserve a private Fan Cave, each of which holds 16 to 24 people and is highlighted by game consoles, table service, and food provided by AC Snack Shack. The common room is full of televisions and games and over 15,228 square feet of sports betting space with — yes, you’re reading this correctly — a self-serve beer wall.
Fans will feel the rush of the Big Game at Golden Nugget Atlantic City, where they will be surrounded by five video walls and over 50 TVs. With comfy lounge chairs for big groups, self-service betting kiosks, and drink specials, guests will get in the true spirit of the Super Bowl to wager, watch and win.
Sugar Factory at Hard Rock is cooking up something big for the Super Bowl. In addition to playing the game and its pre-game coverage starting at 3:30 p.m., Sugar Factory is offering the Big Game Meal, which includes the Big Game Monster Burger, an 8-ounce Angus Burger topped with melted cheddar, barbecue sauce, chipotle mayo, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, crispy applewood bacon and onion rings served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun served with signature fries, as well as the Cookie Jar Milkshake, a classic milkshake made with vanilla ice cream blended with Oreo cookie crumbles, chocolate chips, caramel sauce, and pure melted chocolate sauce, topped with Oreo cookies, mini chocolate chips, whipped cream, and drizzled with more caramel sauce, all for $29.
At the legendary Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort, guests can dive into a Super Bowl Swimfest from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. The celebration includes food and drinks, guest DJ, mobile betting and giveaways, as well as all the thrills we’ve come to expect from The Pool After Dark. General admission tickets are $50, but add-ons like premium tables, cabanas and poolside daybeds are available at additional prices. At Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah’s Resort, fans can enjoy a unique, stadium style experience — including two private Fan Caves with Xbox, game consoles and more — and dig into noshes from A.C. Burger Co. while they catch every bit of the game.
Sit back, relax and dive into the big game with the Big Game Package at Ocean Casino Resort. which includes an overnight stay in a Contemporary King room, a $50 beverage credit, and admission to “The Big Game” Viewing Party at Nola’s Bar & Lounge. Additionally,Ocean has plenty of game-themed cocktails including the Who Dey Margarita, Joe Icy, Kupp Runneth Over, and #99, all of which are available at all locations showing the championship game, including The Sportsbook at Ocean, Topgolf Swing Suite, Nola’s, and 1927 Lounge.
At Resorts Casino Hotel, fans can enjoy great food and drink specials, watch the biggest football game of the year on over 50 TVs located throughout the property and enter to win up to $1,000 as part of the Resorts’ Big Game Sweepstakes. Guests can place their bets at DraftKings Sportsbook, home to 18 betting kiosks, five betting windows and all the action broadcast on ultra-high definition LED video walls. Drink specials at DraftKings as well as Bar One include $6 domestic drafts, $12 domestic pitchers, and $20 buckets of six domestic bottles. Food specials include $2 hot dogs and hoagies. Landshark and Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville are also offering drink specials, including $20 beer buckets.
Caesars Rewards VIPs are invited to an epic game day party, complete with specials and tons of action, in an invite-only Super Bowl LVI party at Tropicana Casino Resort. Mere mortals can swing by Chickie & Pete’s for a $65.99 all-you-can-eat menu and Sunday beer specials including crab fries, crabby sweets, classic and boneless cutlets and wings, as well as cheese and cheesesteak nachos, salads, roast beef and pork, cheesesteaks, Pete-zza, and mussel options. And both A ‘Dam Good Sports Bar and Hooters are serving up wing specials for every crazed fan – the NFC traditional package priced at $86.99 and AFC boneless package for $72.99, both which include 50 traditional or boneless wings, one pound of steamed or buffalo shrimp and bleu cheese or ranch options. At Caesars Sportsbook at Tropicana, one of the largest sportsbooks in Atlantic City, there are plenty of places to kick back and enjoy the game, including elevated VIP areas for the biggest fans. If you’re not staying for the whole game, be sure to grab some grub from Carmine’s … just order ahead at 609-572-9300. Platters must be ordered by Feb. 11.
Casinos aren’t the only ones having all the fun. Also in Atlantic City, fans can head to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall for plenty of specials and TVs, including $2.50 Miller Lite draughts, $5 Guinness draughts, $6 AC Tea and Margaritas plus a free halftime buffet. Or, order takeout by 8 p.m., Feb. 12, with a special Super Bowl Menu that includes $15 drink specials (growler or mix-and-match 4 pack of craft beer) as well as trays of things like sausage and peppers and 50 pieces of wings.
Bourre is also open for Super Bowl fans, and while you can dine — and drink — in, party trays are available to go. Orders must be placed by Feb. 6.
At The Claridge, The VUE Rooftop Bar is hosting a Big Game Party from 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday. Show your team spirit by wearing your team’s jersey and get a raffle ticket for a FREE drink called every 15 minutes during the game. The VUE will also feature $10 select appetizers and happy hour pricing all day.
At Wonder Bar, check out the big game on any of the 14 TVs while sipping $3 Bud Light Drafts and more drink and food specials.
Over at Dock’s Oyster House, former Senator Chris Brown hosts the Chief Arthur R. Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship Foundation’s Thirtieth Annual Super Bowl Pre-Party from 2 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include a buffet, free mug with $1 beverage refills and door prizes.
In Galloway, JD’s Pub and Grille will have great game day specials, while at Pitney Pub, there are plenty of football takeout specials. And at McGettigan’s 19th Hole, game day specials include $75-cent tails, $6 warm pretzel sticks and $7 eggrolls, as well as drink specials like $5 High Noons and $4 White Claws.
Over in Somers Point, head to Gregory’s for a Super Bowl Party; to Charlie’s for wings and football; or to Clancy’s by the Bay for football specials (all priced at $8.95) like the Football Sampler (three tenders, three mozzarella sticks, and three onion rings), loaded potato skins, fried shrimp and more.
In Margate, catch the game at the legendary Maynard’s Café. And in Ventnor, kick back at Santucci’s with the Super Bowl on multiple TVs, plenty of drink specials, DJ SL spinning tunes until 1 a.m., and of course, their famous original square pizza.
Cape May CountyIn Avalon, head to The Princeton, where Bud Light Girls will kick off the party from 5 to 7 p.m.. Enter to win a “P Pass” to get free cover all summer long in 2022.
All the way down in Cape May, celebrate the big game at Hemingway’s at The Grand Hotel, where the big game will be on all six televisions around the bar in addition to their huge 10-foot big screen and where food and drink specials will be available all day; and at Elaine’s where the big game will be on the big screen.
In Sea Isle, check out the game at Oar House Pub, while over at The Deauville Inn in Strathmere, the doors open at 10 a.m. for a full day of food and drink specials and the game on 11 screens.
In Stone Harbor, head to Stone Harbor Pizza Pub for football Sunday in the Crew Room with specials like $3 Yuengling drafts, $5 drafts of the day, $3 White Claws, $6 wine by the glass and $.65 boneless wings.
In the Wildwoods, celebrate the game on one of 21 televisions at Owen’s Pub; at neighborhood bar Anglesea Pub; over dozens of craft brews at Goodnight Irene’s; or at Mud Hen Brewing, where they’ll be serving $3 beers all day as well as “The Spread”—24 wings, Buffalo Chicken Dip, and Jalapeno poppers (to eat in or take out) for $45.
Cumberland CountyHead to Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill in Millville for football and food and drink specials like $4 Miller Lite drafts, $4 Miller Lite aluminum pints, and $4 Vizzy Flavored Seltzers; to Bojo’s Ale House in Millville for football and drink specials; or to Kaycee Ray’s Sports Bar & Pub in Vineland for football, live betting odds with Betterview, and food and drink specials.
Ocean CountyIn Waretown, catch the big game with great friends and great grub at Lighthouse Tavern. Head to Buckalew’s Restaurant and Tavern in LBI for game day specials like $2 hot dogs, $8 firecracker shrimp, $12 steamed clams, $9 cheesesteaks and more. In North Beach Haven, catch the game at Nardi’s Tavern & Grille with $3 Bud Light Bottles and NFL Specials.