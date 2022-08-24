weekly horoscopes

We are officially in Virgo season. Now is the Time to take a look at what we have achieved this year and get ready for new projects. Let’s see what the stars have for you this week:
Aries (March 21 — April 20) You have been working so much this year. Get ready, the next few months will continue to be hard work. You got this.
Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Are you ready to make things happen? It may be over with some but you will make room for new.
Gemini (May21 — June 21) Being alone doesn’t mean you have to find someone. It’s the perfect time to take some time for you.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22) You are totally flowing with your purpose now. Spread your wings and fly!
Leo (July 22 — August 22) Cheer up! This is going to be your harvest.
Virgo (August 23 — September 22) You are definitely feeling your season. Sit back and let it flow to you.
Libra (September 23 — October 22) There will be someone who will try to get your attention this week. Be open to it.
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) This is not a time to rest. You are fully ready. Make the move.
Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) It is about to be show time! Stars are aligning again!
Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) You have to let it go. It is not going to change. But you can.