weekly horoscopes

We are officially in Virgo season. Now is the Time to take a look at what we have achieved this year and get ready for new projects. Let’s see what the stars have for you this week:

Aries (March 21 — April 20) You have been working so much this year. Get ready, the next few months will continue to be hard work. You got this.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Are you ready to make things happen? It may be over with some but you will make room for new.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) Being alone doesn’t mean you have to find someone. It’s the perfect time to take some time for you.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) You are totally flowing with your purpose now. Spread your wings and fly!

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Cheer up! This is going to be your harvest.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) You are definitely feeling your season. Sit back and let it flow to you.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) There will be someone who will try to get your attention this week. Be open to it.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) This is not a time to rest. You are fully ready. Make the move.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) It is about to be show time! Stars are aligning again!

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) You have to let it go. It is not going to change. But you can.

Aquarius (January 20 — February18) You have been feeling drained. Now is the perfect time to get some rest and realign yourself.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) If you do not make a change now, you will stay on this path for the next few years.

