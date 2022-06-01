weekly horoscopes

We are currently in Gemini season with Mars in Moon. Think about Fire mixed with Air. Yes, a lot is going on. Let’s see how this effects our zodiacs this week: Aries (March 21 — April 20) Mars is your planet so you will feel extra energy coming this week. Use it wisely.
Taurus (April 20 — May 20) It is time to set boundaries and make room for new.
Gemini (May21 — June 21) Your season is extremely shaky this year. Try to stay grounded.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Being of service is not an easy task. But you are truly the best at it.
Leo (July 22 — August 22) It is time to take action and get the results you deserve.
Virgo (August 23 — September 22) You are doing a phenomenal job! Keep on going and you will see results fast enough.
Libra (September 23 — October 22) Life brings different emotions each day. Nothing is under control, only your response.
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) It is time for some healthy habits you have been looking for. Go get it!
Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Slowing down is not a sign of weakness. It will keep you going for the long run!
Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) You were waiting for this time to change directions. Go get it!