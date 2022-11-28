Weekly Horoscopes

Sagittarius season is a time to get out of our comfort zones and explore new horizons. This week, be curious like a child and find new adventures.
Aries (March 21 — April 20) Adventures continue this week! Enjoy it and stay present.
Taurus (April 20 — May 20) You won’t find much rest this week, but it will be a very rewarding time.
Gemini (May 21 — June 21) Social demands are not letting up. Show up and make the best of it. A week of rest is on the horizon.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22) You are on the right path for successful new beginnings. You’ve been working hard and it’s being noticed. Don’t stop now.
Leo (July 22 — August 22) An exciting new event is coming and will bring new opportunities towards a very meaningful milestone.
Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Your work load may be lightening up this week. Use your free time wisely.
Libra (September 23 — October 22) A favorable turn of events is on the horizon and will lead to new achievements.
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) The planets’ harmonies evoke your best work this week. Be confident and put your work out there. It will be well received.
Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) This month brings planetary patterns that boost your mental powers and patience. Use this time of clarity to be of assistance to someone you love.
Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Don’t get weighed down by the details. Enjoy the process and focus on the big picture.
Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) You are a force to be reckoned with! Speak your mind but if you’re not careful with your delivery, your words will fall on deaf ears.
Pisces (February 19 — March 20) Stay alert this week; with your work, your finances, and your social circles.