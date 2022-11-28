 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekly Horoscopes
0 Comments

Weekly Horoscopes

  • 0

Sagittarius season is a time to get out of our comfort zones and explore new horizons. This week, be curious like a child and find new adventures.

Aries (March 21 — April 20) Adventures continue this week! Enjoy it and stay present.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) You won’t find much rest this week, but it will be a very rewarding time.

Gemini (May 21 — June 21) Social demands are not letting up. Show up and make the best of it. A week of rest is on the horizon.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) You are on the right path for successful new beginnings. You’ve been working hard and it’s being noticed. Don’t stop now.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) An exciting new event is coming and will bring new opportunities towards a very meaningful milestone.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Your work load may be lightening up this week. Use your free time wisely.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) A favorable turn of events is on the horizon and will lead to new achievements.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) The planets’ harmonies evoke your best work this week. Be confident and put your work out there. It will be well received.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) This month brings planetary patterns that boost your mental powers and patience. Use this time of clarity to be of assistance to someone you love.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Don’t get weighed down by the details. Enjoy the process and focus on the big picture.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) You are a force to be reckoned with! Speak your mind but if you’re not careful with your delivery, your words will fall on deaf ears.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) Stay alert this week; with your work, your finances, and your social circles.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Places to Party on Thanksgiving Eve
Nightlife

5 Places to Party on Thanksgiving Eve

If there’s anything to be thankful for this holiday season — and really, every holiday season — it’s Thanksgiving Eve, the best party night of…

Weekly Horoscopes
Nightlife

Weekly Horoscopes

It is officially Sagittarius season! This is a dynamic season to expand your mind, tune into your passions, and cherish life’s pleasures.

Weekly Horoscopes
Nightlife

Weekly Horoscopes

Slow down and tune into your inner world. Reflect on what drives your ambition, passion, and even frustration. Let's see what the stars have f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics