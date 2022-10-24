weekly horoscopes

This week’s astrology is jam-packed with emotional ups and downs as a solar eclipse in Scorpio culminates overhead, bringing powerful new beginnings to the forefront for everyone. Let's see what this means for you:
Aries (March 21 - April 20) Is there someone around you, perhaps a work colleague, who needs a mentor? This week’s celestial activity brings out the teacher in you. See if you can reach out and make a difference.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20) If you’re single, this week brings an intense, almost hypnotic attraction. If you’re in a relationship, plan a date and do something out of the ordinary.
Gemini (May21 - June 21) It’s a good time to seek compromise in your love life, as well as with your friends and family. Rather than differences, look for common ground that allows you to build bridges and break bread.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22) The perfectionist in you comes out to play, but hold yourself back or you’ll waste time wanting everything to be just so. Sometimes good enough is, well, good enough. Don’t get minor imperfections out of all proportion.
Leo (July 22 - August 22) As a fixed sign, you’re not particularly fond of change, but it’s necessary in order to move forward. You know what you have to do.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Be sure to pace yourself this week, Virgo. You don’t want to take on so many projects that it ultimately becomes unproductive.
Libra (September 23 - October 22) Your words drip with charm, so it should be easier to get what you want or to engage the right people at the right time. You might come across as rather superficial, so try to be sincere.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Emotional security matters right now, so take time to work on feeling more secure. Whatever is worrying you, share it with a trusted ally or therapist.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) You will be called to reevaluate some areas in your relationships. Be sure you have all the information before proceeding.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) The karmic links between you and your lover are showing strongly; it’s a good time to revisit your shared history. You can sense a deepening soul-level connection.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Watch out for a slightly aloof attitude towards your love life. You may have trouble showing how much you care.