Weekly Horoscopes

It is officially Sagittarius season! This is a dynamic season to expand your mind, tune into your passions, and cherish life’s pleasures.
Aries (March 21 — April 20) With a fiery New Moon on November 24 and Jupiter starting its strongest cycle, you are in for a whirlwind of fun and adventure!
Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taurus sometimes create comfort zones that become impossible to leave. Get out of this safe zone. Something big is coming.
Gemini (May21 — June 21) Social demands are at a high this week. Get your rest and show up when needed. Those around you will greatly appreciate it.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Inspiration is all around... if you pay attention! This week, say no to the social gatherings and use this time to start that new project you’ve been putting off.
Leo (July 22 — August 22) Leo’s more than any other sign knows how to shine! This week, delegate and use your light to shine onto others.
Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Your ability to wear many hats will be very beneficial for the busy week ahead. Get your rest, you will need it!
Libra (September 23 — October 22) This is the season for friends and loved ones. Stay in the moment and cherish these times.
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Blasts from the past have reentered your life. Ask yourself, are they benefitting or not? Act accordingly.
Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Welcome to your season, Sag! Shine your light.. new adventures are on the horizon.
Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Be prepared for some dynamic dreaming this week. Your subconscious is telling you something. Tune in and listen.
Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) You are a force to be reckoned with! Speak your mind but watch your delivery.
Pisces (February 19 — March 20) Take a break from the hustle and bustle of life. Plan a getaway, even for a day to find your balance.