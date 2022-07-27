weekly horoscopes

Leo season is fully here and will help you change and adapt quickly to this new exciting time. Let’s see what the stars have for you this week:
Aries (March 21 — April 20) So much is coming up! Better find some time to rest before.
Taurus (April 20 — May 20) It is OK to do absolutely nothing. Balance is key.
Gemini (May 21 — June 21) These past few months have been really intense. Please find some time for rest and relaxation.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22) You are doing a wonderful job! There is a light within the tunnel!
Leo (July 22 — August 22) Now let’s get creative. Take advantage of your season and do what you have been procrastinating with.
Virgo (August 23 — September 22) There is some excitement coming up … be open to the new. Someone is waiting for your sign.
Libra (September 23 — October 22) Things are looking good. Finally. Relax and enjoy the summer!
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) There is no reason to be intense now. Charge up for winter time now!
Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) So everything goes well yet you still hear that inner voice telling you it’s not. You know what to do.
Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Slow down. They didn’t build Rome in one day. You have to wait now.