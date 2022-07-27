 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly Horoscopes
Leo season is fully here and will help you change and adapt quickly to this new exciting time. Let’s see what the stars have for you this week:

Aries (March 21 — April 20) So much is coming up! Better find some time to rest before.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) It is OK to do absolutely nothing. Balance is key.

Gemini (May 21 — June 21) These past few months have been really intense. Please find some time for rest and relaxation.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) You are doing a wonderful job! There is a light within the tunnel!

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Now let’s get creative. Take advantage of your season and do what you have been procrastinating with.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) There is some excitement coming up … be open to the new. Someone is waiting for your sign.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Things are looking good. Finally. Relax and enjoy the summer!

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) There is no reason to be intense now. Charge up for winter time now!

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) So everything goes well yet you still hear that inner voice telling you it’s not. You know what to do.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Slow down. They didn’t build Rome in one day. You have to wait now.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Going back and forth to what you already know keeps you in the same circle. Get out of it.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) Good days are on the horizon. You will still have to work for it but it will all be worth it.

