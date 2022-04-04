 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly Horoscopes
Weekly Horoscopes

weekly horoscopes

What do you believe is worth sacrificing for? What part of your life is given to sacrifice? Let’s see what the stars say about it.

Aries (March 21 — April 20) It is not that you are fearless — you are afraid and still do it! Way to go!

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Time for little reflection, stop for a minute and tune in.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) This is the year of change and it starts now.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Not easy to keep on going when things are getting twisted. Maybe it’s time to take a break now.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Nothing is more important than family. Check on them this week. Friends can wait.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) This is not the first time you are here, maybe it is time to react differently.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Things have been heavy lately and it’s time for spring cleaning. And we mean heart cleansing.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) You are on the right track, don’t let them prove you wrong.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) This is not a time to sit back. Keep on going you are almost there!

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Being still and reflecting is the best option for you right now. Don’t worry it will get better.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) Be present and enjoy this spring. Your time is here.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) It is OK to do nothing. Rest and slowly get ready for the hot summer.

