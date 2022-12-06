 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly Horoscopes
Aries (March 21 — April 20) You are in for a whirlwind of fun this week!

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) This week may bring some discomforts. But with that, brings lessons to be learned.

Gemini (May 21 — June 21) You are the center of attention to someone special. Be confident in your light.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Retreat to nature this week. There you will find inspiration, restoration, and adventure.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) You are on the verge of something great. Find your balance and use that Leo confidence to see it through!

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Self-preservation is necessary this week. Take the time and space that is needed.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Social gatherings with add warmth to the season and your heart this week. Be present.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) The planets harmonies continue this week bringing sweet rewards and ease you into a festive mood

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) You are tuned in. Use this time of clarity to be present and be of assistance to those around you.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) You’ve been working hard with little rest. Balance all that work with a little play.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) You are fired up this season! Can you control that energy for good or will it lead you to disarray?

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) Life begins to sweeten this week. Take it in and enjoy!

