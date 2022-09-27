weekly horoscopes

We are currently under intense times now. There is a lot of work ahead but the reward is worth it. Let’s see what we got for you this week:
Aries (March 21 — April 20) You are very strong now and your work will be very fruitful.
Taurus (April 20 — May 20) You are facing some serious decisions now that can change the year ahead. Be truly mindful of the direction you want to take.
Gemini (May21 — June 21) Telling you to take it easy is like telling Mercury to get out of retrograde.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22) You are absolutely on the right track. You are doing what is supposed to be done. That is all that counts.
Leo (July 22 — August 22) Slow down, take your time. You’re moving on the right path.
Virgo (August 23 — September 22) There is nothing wrong with looking to the past. But only for reflecting & learning from it, don’t get stuck.
Libra (September 23 — October 22) Your season has been the strongest season of the year. You are almost there.
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Get your legs ready. There will be lots of walking adventures ahead.
Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) There is no point of making the same move. Get out of the box and make a change.
Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) You are getting your strengths back and moving towards the right direction... keep going!