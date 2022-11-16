Weekly Horoscopes

Slow down and tune into your inner world. Reflect on what drives your ambition, passion, and even frustration. Let's see what the stars have for you this week.
Aries (March 21 - April 20) Mars retrograde will teach you that there is value in slowing down, chasing your ambitions with more intention, and bring awareness on the way you express yourself.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Continue to watch your spending on material things, Taurus. Life will continue to grow sweeter as you find joy in life's simple pleasures that don't cost a thing.
Gemini (May21 - June 21) You may be receiving more lessons than blessings right now. Use this time to grow personally and spiritually.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22) This week brings a blast from the past. It will be an exciting time. Enjoy it! But, do not make any commitments. You do not have the full story yet.
Leo (July 22 - August 22) You will have a deeper understanding of your emotions this week and an ease in discussing them. Call upon your closest to do so.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22) This week will bring a meaningful and transformative discussion and will lead to great inspiration! You are on the right path!
Libra (September 23 - October 22) It could be especially easy to access information at this time, so ask a question that’s been circling in your mind, and a generous answer may be shared.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Your confidence still rides high and your words will have a heavy impact. Use them correctly and new doors will open.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) You are feeling especially charming and magnetic as Venus enters your zodiac sign! Use this boost of confidence to make introductions as people are especially enchanted by you!
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) This week, connect with your inner voice on a deeper level. Meditation and journaling can be especially productive at this time.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Mercury enters Sagittarius on November 17, which is the perfect time for networking and your social life. Communication is boosted—some tantalizing, jaw-dropping gossip or ideas may be shared!
Pisces (February 19 - March 20) There will be quite a buzz around your work and influence this week. This is a productive time for communication concerning your career. Ask and you shall receive!