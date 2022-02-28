 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly Horoscopes March 3 - 9
Weekly Horoscopes March 3 - 9

weekly horoscopes

We are currently under New Moon in Pisces that asks you to reconnect with yourself. Let’s see what is written in the stars for us this week:

Aries (March 21 — April 20) Believe in yourself more than ever now. Your time is coming!

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Maybe it is time to look for new inspiration? Broaden your circle this week to meet new people and explore new places.

Gemini (May21 — June 21) Time to explore your dreams. Your subconscious is speaking to you; listen.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Where can you break the status quo this week? It’s time to bring your vision to life.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) This week will call on you to contribute your unique qualities.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Get out of your head and come back to your heart. It is time to make your dreams bigger.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Nothing is greater than the vision of harmony, hope and love. This new moon is definitely on your side.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) You are feeling inspired again! Welcome back!

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Write down your new manifestations. This is a time of boosted energy and creativity.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Have faith to keep on going. The light is coming through — just believe.

Aquarius (January 20 – February18) Move forward with confidence and faith. Stay positive!

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) It is time to bet on yourself and not others. This will bring you the best outcome ever.

