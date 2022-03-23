 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly Horoscopes March 24 - 30
Weekly Horoscopes March 24 - 30

weekly horoscopes

Hello Spring and brand new, fresh cycle! Awakening from the darkness with light of Aries! Let’s see what this means for you this week:

Aries (March 21 — April 20) You’ve done the work. Your energy now is so powerful, use it wisely!

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Darkness is your cup of tea only because you can truly see the light! Shine brighter!

Gemini (May21 — June 21) Spring is in the air. This is the perfect time to get rid of old habits.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) You are definitely back in the groove. Now let’s move this “ship” to success!

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Fire season is your season for sure. Enjoy the balance.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Keep on breathing. A new start is here and it will be easier to adjust.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Things are finally cooling down and you see the light on the end of the tunnel.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Let things flow to you. Stop pushing. What’s meant to be will be.

Sagittarius (November 22 December 21) You don’t have to prove anything. They see you and admire you already.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) The turning point is here … things are beginning to align for you now. Trust.

Aquarius (January 20 February18) Time to do something for you. Put some “me” time on your calendar this week.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) This week focus on moving forward with balance. Rome wasn’t built in a day.

