 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekly Horoscopes March 10 - 16
0 Comments

Weekly Horoscopes March 10 - 16

  • 0
weekly horoscopes

Aquarius entered Venus after Capricorn stationed there for the last 5 months. That means if you love something you will set it free. Let’s see what the stars have in store for you:

Aries (March 21 — April 20) When you let go of what did not suit you, you create space for something more aligned with you.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) You are doing an outstanding job! Keep on going and stay on track!

Gemini (May21 — June 21) This is going to be a very creative week for you. Time to set boundaries and take care of yourself.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Things are finally moving forward and in your favor. Just a little bit more patience.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) You are ruled by the sun. This season the sun is rising earlier and setting later. Your time is here.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Being aware of who you truly are and what you need to do is the key for this week — you will move the mountain soon.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) With your strong sense of what is right and wrong you will get to where you need to be.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) This week will truly be a blessing for you. Things are happening!

Sagittarius (November 22 December 21) Take some extra time for yourself. You cannot make everyone happy.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Time for rest and recharge for the arrival of spring!

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Breathe and relax. Your time is here and this is only the beginning.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) Your season is really full of surprises! Expect the unexpected this week!

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weekly Horoscopes March 3 - 9
Nightlife

Weekly Horoscopes March 3 - 9

We are currently under New Moon in Pisces that asks you to reconnect with yourself. Let’s see what is written in the stars for us this week:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics