Weekly Horoscopes March 10 - 16

Aquarius entered Venus after Capricorn stationed there for the last 5 months. That means if you love something you will set it free. Let’s see what the stars have in store for you:
Aries (March 21 — April 20) When you let go of what did not suit you, you create space for something more aligned with you.
Taurus (April 20 — May 20) You are doing an outstanding job! Keep on going and stay on track!
Gemini (May21 — June 21) This is going to be a very creative week for you. Time to set boundaries and take care of yourself.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Things are finally moving forward and in your favor. Just a little bit more patience.
Leo (July 22 — August 22) You are ruled by the sun. This season the sun is rising earlier and setting later. Your time is here.
Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Being aware of who you truly are and what you need to do is the key for this week — you will move the mountain soon.
Libra (September 23 — October 22) With your strong sense of what is right and wrong you will get to where you need to be.
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) This week will truly be a blessing for you. Things are happening!
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Take some extra time for yourself. You cannot make everyone happy.