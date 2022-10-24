We track down the best spots to eat, drink and be scary this weekend

It’s finally here – the most ghoulish weekend of the year—and Atlantic City Weekly is ready for it. Whether you’re into having a hellishly good time sipping pumpkin martinis while dressed like Barbie at your local bar, or you want to scare your party pants off at a monstrously macabre festival, there’s a Halloween bash for you. Make no bones about it — when it comes to Halloween in South Jersey, there is something for everyone.
Halloween, Casino-Style
It’s a Thriller of a Saturday Night at The Yard at Bally’s Atlantic City with their cover-free Halloween party. Grab your favorite costume for this spine-tingling event featuring costume contests, music from Gypsy Wisdom and DJ Freezie, prizes, and Halloween themed cocktails like The Grave Digger, Devil’s Margarita, or Candy Corn Martini.
It’s a weekend full of Halloween frights over at Premier Nightclub at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, with three nights of parties—Lost Kings kick off the weekend 10 p.m. Friday followed by Slushii 10 p.m. Saturday and Madds at 10 p.m. Monday. Best-dressed group costume contests add to the fun Saturday and Monday.
Go wild at Wild Wild West at Caesars Atlantic City with a Slashing Through the 80’s Halloween party 9 p.m. Saturday. The no-cover party features DJ Dave Mass, Stealing Savanah, a cocktail menu featuring Jack Daniel’s drink specials and a costume contest with $5,000 in cash prizes.
The party blasts off 10 p.m. Friday with DJ Zen Freeman and DJ Dahve at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort. Kick back poolside with Vito G and Tim Vu noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, then head back to The Pool to get strange with DJ Vice and DJ Chris Devine and a costume contest 10 p.m. Saturday Night.
Over at Ocean Casino Resort, Nola’s is turning upside down with a Halloween party 8 p.m. Saturday complete with live entertainment from The Wayouts and Flip Like Wilson, a costume party, and specialty “Stranger Things” themed cocktails like The Mind Flyer and The Demogorgon. Or head to Ocean’s Ovation Hall for a Halloween Ball and costume contest with Joel Corry 10 p.m. Saturday.
At Resorts Casino Hotel, every day this month has been spooky at The Pink Pumpkin, their Halloween-themed pop-up bar, and Halloween weekend is no exception. Enjoy drink specials like Witches Brew, Goose Bumps, Dracula and the Mighty Pink.
For plenty of petrifying parties under one roof, head to Tropicana. On Saturday, head to a Costume Contest in the Quarter complete with a Monster Mash performance at 9 p.m. and annual Costume Contest at 10 p.m. At Boogie Nights, get ready to Scream with an Ultimate 90s Halloween Party with costume contest and nonstop entertainment on Thursday; party with the dead, who are staying alive, at a haunted disco party with costume contest and featured Halloween cocktails on Friday; and on Saturday, head back for the Ultimate Halloween Bash with costume contests galore. Add some sizzle to your night with DJ Ozz and DJ B3BO at Halloween in Havana 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Cuba Libre. Check out the newly opened Gin Rickey, where they will be serving up Halloween fun with a competitive edge with a next level costume contest as well as Halloween-themed cocktails like “The Watcher.” And at Anthem Lounge, celebrate Halloween with Costumes and Cocktails Sunday followed by Villains and Saints Halloween party on Monday.
Bloodcurdling Bashes
Over at Atlantic City’s Showboat Hotel, there’s seemingly no end to the haunted happenings. First, a property wide trick or treating Halloween bash on Thursday, then a haunted house on Friday and that’s all before the blowout to end all blowouts, SIN AC, which takes place 9 p.m. Saturday and is hosted by the @OfficialJT, with three of the hottest DJ’s from the East Coast spinning. Tickets start at $15.
Head to The Claridge Hotel in A.C. 8 p.m. Friday for a Halloween party with special guest DJ Funky and over $1000 in prize giveaways, or 8 p.m. Saturday for another Halloween party with DJ Univerzal. Both parties have $10 specialty cocktails and $4 draft beers.
For a party so big it needs two properties and two nights, head to Electric Halloween at Anchor Rock Club and Bourre in Atlantic City Friday and Saturday for a weekend festival featuring the best local music and art around. A multi-genre event with music that ranges from jam bands, bluegrass and electronica all the way to punk, rock and heavy metal, the festival features visual artists on stage and in the gallery, a wrestling show Friday night and an aerialist Saturday night. There’s even a pre-party boat ride at Gardner’s Basin on Thursday.
At Exit Zero’s Ferry Park in Cape May, it will be a monstrous weekend kicking off 8 to 10 p.m. Friday with a live recording inside the Gallery of “We Would Be Dead,” where hosts tell the story of the DeFeo family murders and Lutz family hauntings and do a deep dive into the Amityville Horror house. Tickets are $20. The fun continues 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday with an Adult Only costume party with plenty of prizes. On Sunday, things get a little tamer—but no less fun—with a family costume contest. The fang-tastic weekend includes drink specials and Halloween movies on the lawn.
Upstairs at Kaycee Ray’s and Landis Theater in Vineland are hosting a whole weekend of otherworldly activities including a family friendly Halloween Spectacular with costume contest and performance from The Wag’s at Landis Theater 8 p.m. Friday. At Upstairs at Kaycee Ray’s, there’s an old school R&B Night with The Muzik and a costume contest, 8 p.m. Friday. And on Saturday, the night kicks off with Brennan and Lee’s Comedy Loft 8:30 p.m. followed by a Halloween Party with DJ Real Deal at 10 p.m. at Kaycee Ray’s. While you’re there, be sure to sample the specialty cocktails like Zombie Brain Hemmorrhage or The Fallen Skull.
Wicked Watering Holes
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in Atlantic City kicks off the Halloween weekend 8 p.m. Friday with a Halloween Kickoff Party featuring Dracula 125 by Suzanne Muldowney, Dracula Fashion Show, and live music by Malcolm Tent and 1Adam12. At 9 p.m. Saturday, head back to the Beer Hall for a ’90s themed Halloween Party and costume contest with Quasimodo’s Bride.
At Vagabond Kitchen + Tap House in Atlantic City, the first of two spooktacular events takes place 9 p.m. Saturday with a costume contest and tunes from DJ Wilkin. Party number two takes place on Halloween with another costume contest.
Over at McGettigan’s 19th Hole in Galloway, a Circus Creepshow takes place 7 p.m. Saturday with music from Isn’t It Always, costume contest with prizes and giveaways, and dreadful delights like specialty bloodbag cocktails, syringe Jell-O shots, and trick-or-treat shot wheel.
For another weekend of hair-raising Halloween activities, head to Josie Kelly’s Public House in Somers Point for a Monster Bash with Don’t Call Me Francis Band 9 p.m. Friday, and a Super Halloween Event with Super Heroes vs. Super Villains—and music from Plaid Salmon—9 p.m. Saturday. Costumes encouraged but not required at both.
Avalon’s best Halloween party is back at Icona Windrift 9 p.m. Saturday with a costume contest and music from BLT Band.
In Cape May, head to Ugly Mug for a Halloween party with Jumper Band and a costume contest 10 p.m. Saturday.
At Anglesea Pub in North Wildwood, head to a Halloween Party with DJ Big Papa 8:30 p.m. Saturday, with top prize going to the scariest contest.
Sea Isle’s Oar House Pub celebrates Halloween with a party and costume contest along with tunes from FunZaLuv and DJ Brother Mike 8 p.m. Saturday.
Over at MudHen in Wildwood, a Woof-o-Ween Adoption Fair & Costume Contest takes place 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday followed by Boos & Brews ’22 Costume Contest & Dance Party with fire performers, music from DJ Denny Oh, and adult face painting 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Head to Lighthouse Tavern in Waretown for an ’80s Halloween party with Clutch Dog 8 p.m. Saturday.
At Buckalew’s Restaurant and Tavern in Beach Haven, the annual Halloween Party with live music by Fritz Electric plus costume contest and giveaways, food and drink specials takes place 8 p.m. Saturday.
In Long Beach, The David Christopher Band plays at Nardi’s Annual Halloween Party 7 p.m. Saturday.
Family Fun Frights
Head to Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City 6 p.m. Friday for a family fun night complete with a screening of “Monsters” and a scavenger hunt for treats. Costumes encouraged.
Fall is in the air in Cape May at La Mer’s Fall Festival 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with live music, food trucks, fall treats and beverages and s’mores by the fire pit.