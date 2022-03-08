Tracking down the best St. Paddy’s Day parties in South Jersey

When they talk about “the luck of the Irish,” it’s never specifically mentioned whether that refers to good or bad luck, but in Atlantic City it certainly seems to be the latter, because for the third straight year, Atlantic City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled.
Originally planned for Saturday, March 12, the cancellation came surprisingly early this time — Jan. 25, to be exact — citing various issues ranging from parade route problems to Boardwalk safety to a supposed lack of interest from participants. But whatever the reasons, the city now stands as one of only two N.J. municipalities to pull the plug on the event in 2022, the other being the decidedly unhip town of Newton, located in the northwest corner of the state.
In hindsight, it certainly seems like a poor decision.
Luckily, Atlantic City isn’t the kind of town that needs to depend on some parade as an excuse to party. There will be plenty of revelry to be had on Saturday, as well as on the official holiday, which is Thursday, March 17.
Here are some of our picks for the best spots to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day – without giving the parade a second thought:
Bourre
If you are looking to kick the party off in true Jersey style while the sun is still out, Bourre – for the second straight year — will host a free, all-ages concert from veteran Springsteen tribute band The E Street Shuffle on the Bourre Beach Concert Stage 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
Expect to hear all your favorite classics from Bruuuuuuce like “Born to Run,” “Thunder Road,” “Glory Days” and more, all played with stunning note-for-note accuracy.
As is often the case in Ireland, rain may in the forecast, but fear not: If weather doesn’t cooperate, the party will be moved inside, where you can still hit the sauce while you sing along to The Boss.
Bourre is located at 201 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City. Go to BourreAtlanticCity.com.
The A.C. St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl
One of the great things about a St. Paddy’s celebration is that it’s a day drinking event that starts nice and early. And in the case of the St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl, they mean REALLY early – as in 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12.
The event will begin at Ryfe in Atlantic City with giveaways, contests, drink discounts, $2 Mimosas, $3 Bloody Marys and a kegs and eggs breakfast. Then, at noon, shuttle service begins and will run all day and night making stops at A.C. favorites Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House and Wonder Bar, as well as Santucci’s in Ventnor. Guests can start at any time and stay as long as they like at any bar on the crawl, but it’s suggested that an hour at each location will spread the love to all spots nicely.
Tickets are $15 and includes shuttle transportation, a free welcome drink and cup, access to food and drink specials at each bar, as well as free entry to Ryfe’s 2nd year Anniversary Party, which also takes place that night.
Ryfe is located at 4101 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. Go to RyfeAC.com and click on “experiences” to register.
Tennessee Avenue
Beer Hall
One of the most popular spots on the Orange Loop, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall packs in the suds with 40 beers on tap and another hundred or so in bottles. But what a lot of people may not realize is that their selection of Irish-style beers is unmatched just about anywhere in South Jersey, with no fewer than 10 on tap, making them an excellent choice for a spot to hit up on your St. Paddy’s Day travels.
And we’re not just talking about the obvious stuff like Guinness – sure, they’ve got that on tap too — but we suggest you try something a bit more uncommon, like the Spellbound Corned Beef Pale Ale, Ludlam Island’s Irish Potato Brown Ale or Bolero’s Magically Bullicious, a breakfast stout brewed with the flavors of Lucky Charms cereal.
There will also be a ton of specials available both March 12 and 17, including $3 Irish cream shots, $5 Miller Lite 20-ounce pints, $6 Guinness 20-ounce pints, $5 Tully shots, $10 for a shot of Tully and a Guinness pint and $10 car bombs. And that’s just the drinks!
Food specials include $10 corned beef sandwiches and reuben empanadas and $12 plates of corned beef and cabbage. The March 12 party will also feature live music from Glenn Roberts from 3 to 7 p.m. and Quasimodo’s Bride from 8 to 11 p.m.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
The Irish Pub
It likely goes without saying, but a trip to The Irish Pub on or around St. Patrick’s Day is a slam dunk for anyone looking to have a good time. Pints of classic Irish beers like Harp and Smithwick’s will be hoisted high on St. Paddy’s Day, but oddly enough the best day to celebrate here might just be Friday, March 18, at a one-of-a-kind holiday known as “Bag Day.”
Bag Day was originally created more than 30 years ago so that the folks who worked at the bars and casinos on St. Patrick’s Day could have a day of their own to party and have fun. The story goes that a customer entered the bar the day after St. Patrick’s Day looking for her own version of the party that had ended the day before. She threw a bag over her head and declared it to be “Bag Day.” The tradition has remained — and grown drastically — ever since. Patrons who attend must wear a bag of some sort on (or over) their heads in order to be served, and things start early (around 7 a.m.) and wind down around dinner time.
The Irish Pub is located at 164 St. James Place, Atlantic City. Go to TheIrishPub.com.
Josie Kelly’s Public House
This year, Somers Point’s favorite Irish watering hole — Josie Kelly’s Public House — will host their very own Don’t Rain on My Parade Day party.
The event begins at noon and will feature an Irish sing-along from 1 to 4 p.m. with Tom Brett and Bill Felix in The Adare Ballroom. Irish Dancers from Emerald Isle Academy of Irish Dance will perform at various points throughout the day, while DJ Swoosh will be play all of your favorite tunes in The Pub from 4 to 8 p.m.
Adding even more Emerald Isle authenticity, Nae Breeks Pipes & Drums troupe will march through around 7 p.m., while The Usual Suspects will take the main stage at 8 p.m. in The Adare Ballroom.
The celebration on March 17 will begin with an Irish breakfast and will also feature all of the above Irish acts throughout the day with the Billy Walton Band closing out the night and paying homage to some of the most famous Irish performing artists.
Josie Kelly’s Public house is located at 908 Shore Road, Somers Point. Go to JosieKellys.com.
McGettigan’s 19th Hole
A Galloway staple that has upped its game after new owners took over a couple years back, McGettigan’s 19th Hole will get the party started early this year, kicking off its St. Paddy’s Day celebration on Friday, March 11, with a list of Irish food and drink specials and a full-on party on Saturday, March 12. Irish-themed drinks include an Irish Potato Martini made with Bailey’s Irish Cream, Rumchata, Malibu Rum and whipped cream, or the Shamrock Shake Shot, a mix of Proper 12 Irish Whiskey, melon liqueur and Bailey’s Irish Cream.
And that’s not the end of it: On Thursday, March 17, and Saturday, March 19, McGettigan’s will have a beer truck stationed outside with all of your favorite Irish brews, as well as live music, including bagpipes from Joey Votta on St. Paddy’s Day itself.
McGettigan’s 19th Hole is located at 500 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to McGettigansTavern.com.
The Casinos
You may want to test out that whole “luck of the Irish” thing on St. Patrick’s Day by playing a few slots or table games, and Bally’s Atlantic City seems like the perfect choice for this as they are offering up a variety of tasty St. Paddy’s Day cocktails to sip at Guy Fieri’s Chop House after your big win.
Options include the Irish Countryside Julep, a blend of Irish whiskey, strawberry rose, mint and soda water, which comes served in a julep cup; or the Classic Irish Coffee made with Lavazza coffee, demerara syrup and saintly whipped cream. These festive cocktails will be available from Thursday to Sunday, March 17 to 20.
Bally’s is located at 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BallysAC.com.
Resorts Casino Hotel will be in full celebration mode with authentic Irish Bagpipers performing from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 12, and from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 17. In addition, there will be free St. Patrick’s Day beads at the promotions booth and drink specials at Landshark Bar & Grill, Margaritaville, Bar One and Breadsticks.
Resorts Casino Hotel is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com.