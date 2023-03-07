Tracking down the best places for your pre and post-parade St. Paddy’s party

It’s a multiple parade weekend, and you know what that means — the shenanigans shall be epic. Between the spectacular and unexpected resurrection of the Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the first annual Shake the Shamrock Weekend in Brigantine, and the always-festive parades in North Wildwood and Sea Isle City, there will be parties and after-parties all over the area. Here are a few of our favorites:
Atlantic CityThe Orange Loop — Orange — it’s not just a stripe on the Irish flag. It’s also the name of the Atlantic City neighborhood — The Orange Loop — with plenty of parade day celebrations. At Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, parade weekend specials include $3 Miller Lites, $5 Guinness draughts, $7 Jameson shots, $3 Homemade Irish Cream Shots, $10 Car Bombs, $12 Shamrock Shakes as well as Irish culinary delights like Shepherd’s Pie, a Corned Beef Sandwich and Corned Beef and Cabbage plus a Glenn Roberts will perform at the St. Patrick’s party 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, and after the parade from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. At Rhythm & Spirits, celebrate with DJ Skyline on Saturday with $5 Guinness and $7 Jameson Shots, while at Bar 32, Saturday specials include $5 Guinness, $7 Jameson shots $5 House Made Irish Cream and $5 lucky charm bars. Located on Tennessee Avenue. TennAveAC.com
The Yard at Bally’s — Consider The Yard at Bally’s Atlantic City your parade-day headquarters with pre- and post-parade parties. Party starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with beers starting at $5, breakfast sandwiches, corned beef specials and more. Located at 1900 Pacific Ave. BallysAC.com
St. Paddy’s Downbeach Bar Crawl — It’s a bar crawl, St. Paddy’s celebration and Ryfe’s three-year anniversary party, all rolled into one sweet event on Saturday. Kicking off at 9 a.m. with a Kegs and Eggs at Ryfe, the bar crawl stops at Nucky’s Kitchen & Speakeasy, Santucci’s and Bocca Bistro on complimentary shuttle service, with live music from Mike and Laura as well as Dan Kee at Ryfe and a Ryfe anniversary dance party at 8 p.m. Registration is $15 in advance, $25 day of event, and includes complimentary welcome drink, complimentary drink cup, exclusive access to drink and food specials, VIP access to bar seating and dinner reservations at Ryfe for the After Crawl Party, complimentary transportation to bars on the crawl and participation in giveaways. Ryfe is located at 4101 Atlantic Ave. RyfeAC.com
BrigantineThe Cellar 32 — Whether it’s Irish food, Irish drink specials or just celebrating all things green, The Cellar 32 in Brigantine is your place to be. Head over there 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday for live music from Tom Pacitti and The Side Story Girls. Located at 3119 Revere Blvd. Cellar32Brigantine.com
The Pirate’s Den — Got yourself a lucky dog? Then get to The Pirate’s Den for a traditional Irish menu all weekend plus — and this is the best part — a dog costume contest 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, where all dogs get treats, and the best dressed pup gets a prize. Located at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave. ThePiratesDen.net
North WildwoodKeenan’s Irish Pub — One of the best Irish pubs in North Wildwood re-opens just in time for a weekend of Irish festivities, including food and drink specials and live music from Animal House Band on Saturday. It’s all Irish, all the time. Located at 113 Olde New Jersey Ave. KeenansIrishNW.com
The Anglesea Pub — Another can’t-miss Irish pub in North Wildwood, The Anglesea Pub has great Irish and American food, great beer and a great crowd of merry revelers. Get there pre-parade for happy hour with Jamie Ratchford 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and a Guinness Pint Engraving event 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Located at 116 W. 1st Ave. TheAngleseaPub.com
Sea Isle CityKix — With six bars under one roof, Kix is the place to be both before and after the 32nd Annual Sea Isle City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. After a 1 p.m. Jameson warmup and costume contest at Kix, the parade takes off from the venue before returning for the after-party. Located at 120 63rd St., Sea Isle. KixSeaIsle.com