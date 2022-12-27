The New Year brings new beer

Happy New Year 2023!
Every year I resolve to visit as many breweries as is possible, but with the constant growth in New Jersey, it becomes harder every year to keep up, but I try my best and so should you. With more than 140 breweries in the Garden State, it’s almost a full-time job! Luckily, we are centrally located and have many options within an hour’s drive.
One historic brewery is Cold Spring Brewery in Cape May located at the Cold Spring Village. It is the only non-profit brewery on the East Coast and its sales support the Village in its mission to teach folks how the colonists lived. The building itself was originally a barn built in the 1800s by the Corson family and was disassembled, transported to the site and reassembled to house the brewery. To accommodate some of the brewery, trees were felled at the village and lumber produced to keep the historic aspect of the structure. Though the Village is closed in the winter, the brewery is open all year and visitors may walk through the Village if they wish. However, the taproom at the brewery is quite an amazing venue with old farm implements and other antiques on display as well as a fireplace to enjoy a beer in front of. They are producing a wide variety of beers and have begun a barrel-aging project with bottle sales on a few products. And with nine other breweries within minutes of here, you can enjoy lots of good beer as well as history. Go to ColdSpringBrewery.org for more info.
NEW YEAR BEERSNew beers are constantly being released, so you have lots of reasons to go out and see what’s brewing! Czigmeister in Hackettstown will be canning their Tiramisu Milk Porter in January but are serving it now in slushee form.
Around the corner at Manskirt, a multitude of holiday flavors await you: Yukon’s Mustache, a caramel vanilla holiday ale, Jingle My Bells Brut IPA, Cranberry Pear Sour and Peppermint Porter as well as some flavored seltzers.
To complete the trio, Jersey Girl is just minutes away with Frozen Trail Ale, The Nog and a variety of beers and seltzers.
Out in Woodbury, Eight & Sand is pouring their You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out Red Lager with grapefruit peel and the Holiday Hef with star anise, clove, nutmeg, allspice and Szechuan peppercorns. Alongside them is Dark Necessities, a stout with chocolate and orange.
Closer to home, Slack Tide in Clermont released Dry Dock, a white stout with notes of caramel and chocolate as well as award-winning Reef 11, a rye IPA with piney citrus notes.
If you enjoy cask ales, Ludlam Island in Ocean View is the best and has new ones every week.
ExpansionsExpansions are progressing nicely for several breweries. Slack Tide’s pole barn in Clermont is nearly complete with all the utilities and equipment to be installed. They are still hoping for a spring opening. Anglesea Brewing in Wildwood has the majority of their venue ready for occupancy. They are expecting a January or February opening. Up in Manahawkin, Manafirkin received the CO for their new brewing space and increased production is expected soon. Ludlam Island is beginning its clearing of the new site at the former Mouse Trap Lanes. Its expanding to a larger system and acquiring a liquor license will allow it to serve food, guest beers and have a full bar.
HoppeningsMany local venues will be ringing in the New Year with special events and parties. If you’re looking to join the crowd, check out your breweries, distilleries, bars and restaurants for their offerings. Remember to drink responsibly and have a safe way home if partying.
It seems lots of places had their openings in December and January. On Saturday, Jan. 7, COHO will be celebrating its 4th anniversary with special beers, music, games and more from noon to 9 p.m. Icarus in Lakewood will make a weekend of it Friday to Sunday, January 13-15, for their 6th anniversary. There will be lots of special beers and bottles and cans to take away. Lunacy in Haddon Heights is hitting its 8th year market 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. There will be giveaways and an anniversary beer release also.
Be safe and drink responsibly!