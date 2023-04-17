The Botanist offers up a friendly and knowledgeable space in South Jersey to stock up on marijuana

It used to be, if you wanted some weed, whether to smoke or bake into a batch of brownies, you had to keep things (where you got it, that you had it and that you were going to consume it in some way) pretty hush-hush. After all, marijuana, in all of its many names — dope, pot, grass, weed, ganja … the list goes on — was illegal.
Those days are over.
Today, marijuana is legal for recreational use in 22 states plus Guam. Regulations differ by state, oftentimes limiting the amount of marijuana customers can purchase, but it’s still a pretty enormous deal considering that owning marijuana was, in the not-too-distant past, a criminal offense. Now, you can walk yourself into a dispensary and leave with a rolled joint in your pocket.
One such dispensary is The Botanist, with locations in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township and Williamstown. While the Atlantic City location only serves medical-use customers, the other two storefronts are available for medical and recreational-use customers. It’s a whole new world out there, and just in time for 4/20, we spoke with Renee Straup, Director of Retail Operations at Acreage Holdings, which is the parent company of The Botanist, and Mark Sinclair, VP of Publications at MATTIO Communications which represents Acreage Holdings.
Danielle Davies: The Botanist is a brand of Acreage Holdings. Before we get into The Botanist as a local store, can you tell me a little bit about Acreage?
Mark Sinclair: Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retail facilities across the U.S. The company was founded in 2011 and has been focused on building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused branded experience across the board. They operate in nine states. They’re really focused on highly attractive states in the Northeast like New York and New Jersey, because there is significant growth potential. So, a lot of their efforts are focused on retail, distribution and marketing to ensure that anyone that walks through that storefront has a positive experience, whether that’s a consumer or a medical patient. What really sets Acreage apart is its commitment to producing quality products, with highly attractive offerings for consumers and medical patients.
DD: The legalization of marijuana is pretty new here in New Jersey. What have the early days of recreational use marijuana sales looked like at The Botanist?
Renee Straup: We have those people come in that are new to cannabis. We have connoisseurs. We have people who are just exploring it for the first time. So the folks that come in really vary in what they come in for — sometimes it’s just a friend that’s like, “Hey, have you ever gone here? We’ve got to go.” We focus a lot on education no matter who’s coming into our stores, so that everyone feels comfortable. They can ask as many questions as they want, so that we can help clarify and offer them the products they’re looking for, for the experience or end result they want, whether that be a medical experience like chronic pain, or if it’s an adult use (AU) consumer.
DD: Do adult-use consumers need anything with them when they head to The Botanist?
RS: They must have a current ID and be 21 years-old or older.
DD: What can new customers expect when they first head to The Botanist?
RS: When they come in, they’ll be greeted by someone from our security team or from a Botanist team member and then they’re directed from there based on what they came for. Some already come to us with an online order, so we have expedited lines and windows inside the dispensary for order pickups. Others come in to be able to talk to us and have a conversation. So those folks will be in the dispensary having those conversations. We have educational collateral, discover tables, and readily available staff to help guide them. And we have dedicated lines specifically for our medical patients, online orders and our AU customers so everyone has a great experience no matter what brought them in.
DD: When marijuana was illegal, people didn’t really know what they were getting. How has that changed?
RS: If you were to go into The Botanist, you would tell them what you’re looking for. They’ll ask questions around lifestyle so they can talk to you about what, and which way you prefer to consume. Do you prefer edibles? Flowers? Do you prefer to roll your own, smoke out of a bowl, or do you prefer to vaporize it? That’s how we determine best recommendations including strains and cannabinoids and terpene profiles. It depends on who they are and what they want.
DD: The Botanist is a dispensary, not a cannabis lounge, but you have a happy hour. What’s that all about?
RS: Happy hour is for our medical patients from 5 to 7 p.m. on Mondays, when there are discounts that they can receive. For example, double loyalty points, special promotions or exclusives.
DD: Speaking of promotions, do you have anything special happening around 4/20?
MS: Acreage has an overarching concept and theme that embraces music and cannabis this year. We’re calling it the 4/20 Hits by The Botanist. We have a Spotify playlist that hopefully people, consumers and patients will enjoy on 4/20, which is really exciting. The campaign is well-orchestrated across Acreage’s retail footprint, consisting of offering promotions of Acreage in-house brands, promotions with other leading brands and vendors they work with, as well as unique store experiences. They’re changing the 4/20 celebration, which has typically focused on discounted products on a single day to a full week celebration with different types of engagements. Acreage wants to make sure everyone has a chance to celebrate 4/20 in their own way.
DD: What types of unique store experiences are we talking?
RS: It’s not just the promotional opportunities that we have. There will be pop-up events, and some new brands launching with us. We also have, for the first time in New Jersey, one-gram pre-rolls and disposable vapes which will be available exclusively at our Botanist stores for the beginning of the roll out. We’re also doing some raffles for Puffco products, scratch offs, and exclusive merchandise. It will really be like being in a controlled carnival in a way. And who doesn’t love fun?
DD: Fun is the name of the game here at Atlantic City Weekly. But not everyone indulges in marijuana for fun. Can you tell me some of the benefits of marijuana as it relates to medicinal and recreational use?
RS: It can be a very positive experience, and it depends on the effects that they’re looking for. So for a cancer patient, someone who hasn’t been able to eat, and they’re just looking to be able to eat and not have those nausea feelings, cannabis can be really positive for them. Other people come in for pain relief. And the testimonials people share are very emotional, because in some cases, you have people that haven’t been able to really walk fully because of chronic pain, and now they can walk with a cane instead of a wheelchair. And some people come in, and they just want a happy experience. It’s really that education piece and getting to know our patients and our customers that allows us to really make the best recommendation for the experience.
The Botanist is located at 100 Century Drive, Egg Harbor Township, and is open daily with additional hours for medical-only customers. ShopBotanist.com.