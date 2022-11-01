Thanks and cheers for our local beers

As we approach the annual Thanksgiving feast, it’s natural to wonder what to drink with your meal.
My simple answer: "Whatever you like!"
Everyone has a different palate and flavors available are eclectic. An oenophile will tell you a white wine with poultry. But in the beer world, there are many more flavors available. You can opt for a lighter beer like a light lager, a wheat beer or a Belgian tripel. Even a sweeter dark beerl like a doppelbock or a Belgian dubbel would go well. Then you have the pumpkin beers that could accompany the meal too, but may be best saved for dessert to pair with the pumpkin pie. At the end of the evening when all the mess is cleared and you are relaxing in front of the fireplace, you could also try one of those rare strong beers that are made to be sipped and enjoyed with a cigar (or without.) Those who like barleywines, imperial stouts or tripelbocks know what I’m talking about.
Lots of barrel-aged beers are out there now with an assortment of barrels available. My favorite is bourbon, but various wine barrels are now being used as well as scotch, tequila, brandy and cognac. Speaking of whiskey, a wee dram of your favorite libation can substitute for a strong beer as a nightcap.
Enjoy your meal and whatever you choose to pair with it but drink responsibly and don't drive.
Medals come home
Congratulations are in order for several NJ breweries that came away with bling from the Great American Beer Festival in Denver recently. This prestigious competition is the Holy Grail of medals as there are thousands of entries and all are judged by the best in the business. Source Brewing in Colts Neck brought home a gold medal for their Belgian Style Strong Ale, Colts Abbey and Triumph Brewing's Red Bank location was awarded a bronze for KellerPils. Great job guys!
New guys on the block
Amazingly enough, new breweries continue to open in the state. Recently, we saw Tanner Brewing open in Haddon Heights with a beautiful tasting room. Further north, Birdsmouth Beer opened their taps in Oceanport. They are NJ's only all-lager brewery. A time consuming process makes this brewery unique and may limit the number of beers served, but quality is the essence here and will draw lager-lovers from everywhere to taste their wares. Under the capable hands of owner/brewer Andy Gioia and co-founder Rocco Laginestra, this lager haven will be a destination.
Lost Elephant in Elmer is pouring its first beers Saturday, Nov. 5, at Appel Farm so opening of the brewery to the public is not far behind. Artis Brewery in Freehold is just a whisker away from opening, as is Brewery 33 in Riverton. A long list of possible newbies is still being worked on.
News and brews
A reminder to brewery travelers that seasonal hours will now be in effect so check out the brewery schedule before heading out. Also, there are still breweries that will deliver to certain parts of the state. Down here in Cape May and Atlantic Counties, Bolero Snort delivers, usually on Wednesdays. Check out BoleroSnort.com/homedelivery for info. Carton in Atlantic Highlands still will bring their beers to your door, now on Tuesdays. Check their website for details. Icarus in Lakewood delivers weekly to Central and Northeast Jersey, as does Beach Haus in Belmar. Of course, laws have been updated to allow third party delivery companies to deliver alcohol and cocktails with proper permits. Check out your local companies for info and pricing.
COHO in Cape May Court House recently released their barleywine, Lethal Injection, in 750ml bottles at the brewery. This 17.5% abv brew was barrel-aged for nine months and is limited in supply. Another limited is Nucky Charms, a milkshake IPA brewed with lots of lemon drop hops, Lucky Charms cereal in the mash and marshmallows in the kettle, then dry-hopped with the marshmallows. ZappyBrew pitched in to help brew this beer made exclusively for Irish Weekend, but some may still be available.
Gusto in North Cape May is still hitting the marks on its beers. Follow the Weather, an Altbier, proclaims its malty richness in this hardly-seen style. You should still see Said The Joker To The Thief IPA brewed with 4 pounds per-barrel of Simcoe, Columbus and Amarillo hops. They are also quite adept with English milds, another not-often-seen style. Produced with British Maris Otter, crystal and chocolate rye malts, this 4% abv dark mild, Pretty Much, has a dark fruit maltiness with a light nuttiness. Other new ones are Of Course Its Cashmere, an elegant IPA brewed with malted wheat and hopped with Cashmere and El Dorado.
Just a few minutes away, Cold Spring Brewery, NJ's first non-profit brewery, has changed up the keepers of the mash fork. Brandon McCloskey is now the head brewer assisted by Shayne Statzell. This historic building is an amazing place to sit and enjoy a beer. Check out its social media for products and holiday events.
7 Mile in Rio Grande has added a few fruity friends to its popular Shortea. Come in and enjoy Agent Orange, Red Zone and Grape Shot while supplies and the summer last.
Slack Tide in Clermont is reprising some of its bigger beers for the colder weather. Knockdown Black IPA is out and ready to warm the soul at 8.3%abv. One of my favorites is available again - Treble Hook Belgian-style Tripel is back and bigger than ever at 10.5% abv.
Up in Little Egg Harbor, Pinelands released a few new beers and some old favorites. Honeysuckle Zephyr is a 6.7% abv Belgian blonde ale made with honeysuckle flowers, giving a floral and fruity aroma. Tuckers Beacon, a 2xIPA, hopped continuously a la Dogfish Head, came out at 8.3% abv with strong bitterness and juicy notes. This beer was named after the lighthouse on Tuckers Island that was swallowed by the sea but recreated later in Tuckerton.
Neck of the Woods in Pitman has collaborated with Chimney in Hammonton and produced an exceptional IPA named Brewer's Delight. It is brewed with Columbus, Huell Melon, Rakau, Mosaic and Citra hops, lending it flavors of dank, grapefruit and strawberry. At 8.8% abv, it will wake up your palate. They also brewed up another in their Farm to Hardy series made with Jersey concord grapes. This IPA hopped with Citra and Nelson Sauvin is reminiscent of a wine with tartness and citrus. They still have 4 seltzers on for those who don't want to let go of summer: Watermelon Mango, Cranberry Pear, Watermelon Lemon and Coconut.
Brewvents
Some events will be slowing down over the holidays as family time will take precedent but most will present weekend music and activities as well as lots of specials available on swag for your holiday shopping. Check your locals for happenings, deals and bargains for your favorite beer lover.
Tennessee Ave Beer Hall will host a Thanksgiving-themed dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. As always it will feature rare beers that have been aged to perfection. A warning though that all these beers are above 8% abv: Cushwa Face Chop, a 2x IPA at 8.2% abv, 2018 Sierra Bigfoot at 9.9% abv, 2017 Goose Island Bourbon County Stout at 14.7% abv and Une Annee Cherry Quad at 11% abv. Go to TennAveAC.com for tickets.
HAPPY THANKSGIVING!