Staying in for a change might just be the best weekend plan you’ve had all season

￼here’s no denying it – it’s too damn cold out. Even if we have been lucky enough to escape any real snowstorms so far this winter, the frigid air is enough to make you want to bundle up at home and not venture outside until spring.
And while that might be a bit of an extreme reaction, there is something to be said for spending a nice, relaxing night at home on a Saturday instead of going out on the town. If the song “Let it Snow” has taught us anything, it’s that when the weather outside is frightful, a cozy night by the fireplace can be ever so delightful.
But a night spent staring into space (or fire) is a bit on the dull side, so we’ve put together a step-by-step guide to create a simple, yet perfect night in for South Jersey residents. We’re having a few friends over, mixing up some cocktails, ordering some local takeout and listening to some tunes. This Saturday night the place to be is on the couch – and it’s going to be fabulous.
Step 1: The guest listWhile the purest of introverts may opt for a night of utter solitude void of any and all social interaction, for us, a great night in involves including at least a few other people. But the key is to not overdo it. If you just want a cozy night with your significant other, that’s one option, but no matter what, the guest list should involve no more than a handful of people. This isn’t a party, so eliminate the randoms and anyone who will bring drama with them. Stick to the essential people who make you enjoy life the most, whoever they may be.
Step 2: The drinksYou worked all week, and it’s time to unwind. You deserve to loosen up with a few adult beverages. Lately, any trip to a bar in our area seems to feature the trend of sampling local craft beers and even spirits, so why not recreate this at home for you and your guests?
The days of liquor stores only stocking basic brands like Bud and Coors are long gone. These days local craft beers and spirits can be found at many shops in the area. Passion Vines in Somers Point is a great spot to track down any number of these, including local favorites from brands like Cape May Brewing Co., Tuckahoe Brewing, Ludlam Island and more. Stock up on them and toast to warmer days.
If you prefer cocktails, mixing up a batch using spirits from Atlantic City’s own Little Water Distillery is the way to go. You can find their Whitecap Whiskey, Liberty Rum, Prosperity Rum, Rusted Revolver Gin, 48 Blocks Vodka and other varieties at stores throughout the area.
Our favorite winter cocktail for a night in is the Hot Buttered Rum – here’s a quick recipe:
Hot Buttered Rum
(makes 6 servings)
Mix ½ cup of softened salted butter with 1 cup of brown sugar and 2 tablespoons of apple pie spice.
Add 2 tablespoons of the spiced butter mixture to each of six mugs. Pour ¾ cup of hot water over the top and stir. Add 2 ounces of Little Water Prosperity Rum to each mug and stir. Drop in an orange slice, star anise and a cinnamon stick for stirring.
Step 3: The foodThe last thing anyone wants to do on a lazy night in is cook, so get that idea out of your head immediately. We’re talking takeout in a situation like this and obviously with the advent of Uber Eats, DoorDash and similar services, getting delivery from your favorite restaurant has become a cinch. But there is still an art to ordering. Certain dishes travel much better than others so you have to know what to order. Anyone who has ever eaten chicken wings or french fries that were delivered will know they just don’t work very well in this format.
On the other hand, noodle dishes, pizzas and sandwiches are all generally home runs in this category. Here are a few road tested favorites from local spots that should be sure to please:
The Ay Dios Mio Pizza from Tony Boloney’s in Atlantic City: Ordering a pizza may not be the most groundbreaking concept for a Saturday night, but the pies at Tony Boloney’s are like nothing you have ever had anywhere else, and the Ay Dios Mio is easily one of the best of them. A buttery crust topped with chipotle mac and cheese, Mexican string cheese and cilantro for the win. TonyBolo neys.com
General Tso’s Chicken from Best Food in Town in Galloway: The name of this place implies a level of self-assurance not seen at most restaurants, but we have to admit that the classic General Tso’s Chicken from Best Food in Town is in fact the best version of it in town. Crispy chicken thighs dredged in flour and glazed in their fabulous sauce which expertly skates the line between sweet and spicy, when paired with some basic pork fried rice, you can’t go wrong here. And as traveling dishes go, Chinese food is the OG. BestFoodInTownToGo.com.
The Italian Hoagie from Cuzzie’s Pizzeria Kitchen in Atlantic City: A combo of prosciutto, porchetta, ham, thin-sliced onion, thick-sliced heirloom tomato, honey-whipped ricotta, oil and vinegar and a roasted garlic cherry pepper aioli on a sub roll. It’s cold, so you don’t have to worry about anything getting steamed on the ride over and it’s a fabulous twist on the more traditional Italian subs that you’ve already had a million times. CuzziesPizzeria.com
Step 4: The vibeSpending a night in binge-watching your favorite shows on Netflix is never a bad thing, but since the focus here is a bit more social, maybe shut the TV off this time and opt for a killer playlist instead.
Making your own can be fun, but try and keep the vibe reflective of the season and the situation. We all love Bob Marley and The Beach Boys, but unless the intent is to create a summer vibe in the dead of winter, holding off on that stuff for a few months is likely the way to go.
And whether it’s a night spent with friends or just you and your sweetheart by a roaring fireplace, matching the mood is key. Loud punk rock has its time and place, but the mosh pit isn’t in your living room tonight (we hope), so steer clear. There is a naturally icy/wintry vibe to artists like Depeche Mode and Interpol and either could work in a setting like this, but if you don’t feel like taking the time to craft the perfect playlist, streaming services like Apple Music can solve that for you in a pinch. In fact, Apple Music actually has a playlist called “Winter Chill” that seems to nail the atmosphere really well.
A final thoughtThese are just our suggestions. Obviously it’s your night, so play whatever music you like, eat whatever food you like, drink whatever cocktails you like and invite whoever you like. And when it’s all over, be happy you took the time to embrace and enjoy your most immediate and obvious of destinations.