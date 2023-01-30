 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some strategies aren't best, but it's always up to players
Some strategies aren't best, but it's always up to players

One of the things I had to learn when I started to write about gambling roughly 30 years ago was that it's not the goal of every player to get the lowest possible house edge.

I write about strategies with the lowest edge in mind, but some players will choose other directions because they want to increase chances at a big jackpot, because a bankroll shortage forces non-optimal plays, because they had a bad streak with correct strategies and want to try something else, or any number of reasons important to them.

Every year, I receive a number of messages from players detailing specific plays where they stray from perfect strategy. Let's share a few from 2022. No comment from me. I'll let the readers have their say, then return to the issues raised another time.

JUSTIN: When I play blackjack, it's usually at a $10 table. Those are the lowest minimums near me. I buy in for $200, and I will not go beyond that in one session. If it's a short session, then it is.

I run into a strategy thing sometimes when I'm running short of chips. If doubling down or splitting pairs means I have to break a new bill, then I don't do it. I don't care if it's two 8s against a 6, I'll just play it as a 16.

If I bought more chips, it would be too easy for me just to lose more money. My limit is a line in the sand, and I don't cross it.

KERI: I love Double Double Bonus Poker, I love Ten Play Poker, and my casino has 9-5 Double Double Bonus on Ten Play for quarters.

I know the strategies and I follow them to the letter. I'm a good player. But there's one play I just can't bring myself to make when I'm playing 10 hands at once.

When I have a full house with Aces up, like A-A-A-7-7, I break it up and hold just the Aces on single-hand games, but I hold the full house on Ten Play.

I know the math says this is not a close call and I should stick with Aces and hope for the fourth Ace and maybe even a kicker for that 2,000-coin jackpot. But in Ten Play, holding the full houses means 450 coins, $112.50 worth of quarters. If I break it up, I could wind up with 10 threes of a kind, 150 coins or $37.50.

With a payoff of more than $100 on the line, we're getting into big enough money that I don't want to take the risk. So I make a play that know isn't the best.

I hope that doesn't make me a bad person.

COLIN: I've been playing Three Card Poker probably for 10 years or so, and I always make both the ante-play and the Pairs Plus bets. In fact, I usually bet twice as much on Pairs Plus, maybe a $10 ante and a $20 Pairs Plus.

I've had some big wins that way. You really can get the straight flushes and three of a kind payoffs that make your day. Once, I found a table that paid extra on a mini-royal, paying 50-1 instead of the 40-1 you usually get on straight flushes. Not only did I get a mini-royal that day, I got a straight flush, too. With $20 bets, that was some really nice money.

I know they say the house takes your money faster on the Pairs Plus, but I play for the big wins. I can shake off the losses, but big wins make me happy,

