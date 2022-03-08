Slash, Kennedy & Conspirators bring rocking fourth record to Trop

Hailed as one of the greatest rock guitarists of all time, Slash — who shot to fame in the 1980s with Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Guns N’ Roses — returns to Atlantic City with Miles Kennedy and the Conspirators, a group that the famed axman has been performing with for about the last decade.
Slash, Kennedy and the Conspirators take the stage 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 11, at the Showroom at Tropicana. The band also includes bassist Todd Kerns, drummer Brent Fitz and rhythm guitarist Frank Sidoris. In advance of their A.C. show, and their latest album “4,” Slash spoke by phone from Chicago with radio host Sean Patrick of 103.7-FM WMGM Rocks, the presenting sponsor of the show.
SEAN PATRICK: Congratulations on “4.” What was it like recording this record? Obviously getting the guys together in the middle of a pandemic must have been tricky, but it’s been about a decade now that you’ve been doing records with these guys, right?
SLASH: These characters, yeah. It was a really fun record to make. It was very cathartic to make it at the time that we did because we’d been locked down for so long. We did it in a studio in Nashville called RCA Studio A, which is a very legendary studio (built in 1964, and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2015) where a lot of great artists have recorded. And we did it with the great (record producer) Dave Cobb, who is a lot of fun to work with. We recorded this album live, or more live than any album I’ve recorded to date as far as studio records are concerned. The whole thing was quite an experience.
SP: I’ve been listening to the new record and a few songs really stand out. Obviously “The River is Rising” is a great song that’s been doing well on radio. “Actions Speak Louder Than Words,” “Spirit Love” — I’m digging the groove on those songs, and I love the aggressiveness on “Call Off the Dogs.” I’m not sure if that one is in the set, but I can just imagine that would be a great song to play live.
SLASH: It’s funny because we started the tour right before the album came out. We put “River is Rising” in there, and we’ve been sneaking other songs (from “4”) into the set as the record was getting ready to come out. So, we’re kind of at that point now where almost too many songs in the set are from the new record. But yeah, you’ll probably hear all of those you just mentioned.
SP: You’ve got those four records (with Miles Kennedy) as well as your first Slash solo record — I would assume that at this point your other bands (Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver) have kind of backed out of the set, and now it’s all Slash and Miles Kennedy.
SLASH: Well, originally it wasn’t really for the audience that we were doing the Guns N’ Roses songs; it was mainly because I just missed playing those songs, and having my solo thing going on gave me the ability to play stuff from my whole catalog. So that’s when the Guns stuff came, at that time. Since I’ve been back in the band (re-joining Guns in 2016), it’s sort of redundant to play Guns songs with this band. So, yeah, we kind of phased them out.
SP: As mentioned, you’ve been working with Miles and the Conspirators for about a decade now. On your first solo record you had a lot of guest vocalists. Was it always a goal to keep this unit together as a full band?
SLASH: It’s just something that happened. When I worked with Miles for the first time on that first solo record, I had never heard him sing before. I’d only heard about him, and he sort of blew my mind with his incredible range. Also, he’s just a really cool, down-to-earth guy, and he and I enjoyed working together on those two songs from that record — “Back from Cali” and “Starlight.” So, I needed to do a tour to support that record and asked him if he wanted to sing. I needed someone who could span that wide gamut of styles from all the different bands I’ve been in, and he signed on to do it. Then I met (drummer) Brent Fitz, who introduced me to (bassist) Todd Kerns, and all of a sudden I had this really great little band that had an amazing chemistry right out of the box. While we were doing that tour, and having a great time out on the road, I thought, “Well, if I’m going to do another record, I’m just going to do it with these guys.” And we’ve been doing it like that ever since.
SP: That’s awesome. I was going through all of the other artists you’ve worked with over the years, and the number is just insane. How do you make that decision as to who to guest on a record with, because I’m sure they come from all directions to get you to perform with them.
SLASH: Yeah, it’s weird. I mean some come from chance meetings where you’ll be at the same place at the same time, and things just happen, or sometimes someone will give me a call, as was the case with Chris Daughtry. There’s rarely a lot of pre-planning that goes into that, really … they’re usually very spontaneous. But it’s fun. There’s a lot of learning to adapt to different people’s situations and recording styles and personalities. And it also keeps you humble. It reminds you that you’re not the center of the universe. It’s cool to get down in the trenches with everybody. I was sort of busy (doing session work on records) during the pandemic, but now it’s back to touring between the Conspirators and Guns.
SP: Any artists you haven’t collaborated with that you wish would come calling?
SLASH: I’d love to play with Stevie Wonder. That would be cool. He and I have met, and we’ve talked about it, but as of yet it’s never happened. There’s countless artists that I admire and would love to get a phone call from, but usually they just happen when they happen. You can’t really walk around trying to make it happen. You just let things fall where they may.
SP: I know you’re already planning into 2023. When the pandemic was raging, I spoke with several artists who just didn’t know what to do with themselves because they had rarely been home for that long. How did you handle it?
SLASH: It was hard. When the reality of no end in sight really became apparent, I just got to work. That’s the only answer for that kind of dead time that there is. I have a long and bad history with down time, and the way that I choose to spend it (laughs), but after years and years of experience, I just learned to focus on working. I worked on Guns’ material during the pandemic, I worked on this record (“4”), and I worked on a lot of outside sessions. Then I also produced a movie and the musical soundtrack to a (horror) movie that’s coming out, hopefully this year, called “The Breach.”
SP: What’s that like, doing the score for a movie, as opposed to working with Miles and the Conspirators or Guns N’ Roses?
SLASH: Working on a score is a lonely job. It’s a lonely, slow and really, all things considered, boring process because you’re just sitting at your console with a monitor and trying to get everything in sync. I really just don’t have the patience for it.