Provence explores French cuisine, shatters dining clichés at the shore

Are you ready to shake up your dining routine?
There’s a long dining tradition in the Garden State that includes restaurants featuring lots of seafood and plenty of Italian.
However, if you’ve been on the hunt for something different, check out the newly opened Provence at the Peninsula in Cape May Court House. From the moment you step on to the property, you’re transported to a luxurious French country estate. This culinary journey takes advantage of each of your senses to create a truly remarkable modern French gastronomical experience.
Husband and wife owners Kelly Lavorgna and Andrew Bares, along with Chef Adam Bowen, set out to create a unique experience in South Jersey with Provence.
“We wanted to bring something different to this area,” Lavorgna says. “We didn’t want the traditional South Jersey crab cake and steak menu.”
Bares adds: “After spending some time in Provence, France, and taking a cooking class there, we were completely enamored with the area and the food. So, we knew that we wanted to bring those flavors here.”
In doing so at Provence, the entrepreneurs are shaking up the shore dining experience and breaking several rules in the process. The menu is a six-course, prix-fixe experience for $95 that takes you on an epicurean adventure. Employing a luxurious setting, exquisite tableware, intoxicating aroma and various unexpected flavors and textures, dinner at Provence isn’t just simply remarkable, it’s a work of art.
ConsistencyWhile common thinking tells you that consistency is everything in the restaurant business, Provence proves that breaking rules can be fun. Bowen creates an entirely new menu every two to three weeks.
“One of my favorite quotes is from the movie ‘Burnt,’ and the chef says, ‘Consistency is death.’ It’s boring. The ability to create a completely new menu and experience every few weeks is incredible. I couldn’t be any happier as a chef,” Bowen says.
Chef-centric restaurantProvence opened just a month ago, and the restaurant already has a loyal following dedicated to experiencing each new menu Bowen creates.
Originally from Oregon, Bowen relocated to this area and attended the Academy of Culinary Arts at Atlantic Cape Community College. Following school, he worked his way around the kitchens of Stephen Starr, Jose Garces and Cape May’s most renowned establishments.
“Amada was where I got my bearings and grew as a chef,” Bowen says.
Now, at Provence, Bowen has fully come into his own.
“Kelly and Andrew told me that they wanted to create the next hotspot, and I said I could do that,” Bowen says.
So, they’ve given him free rein as a chef and all of the tools needed to create a masterpiece.
“We are so lucky to have Adam; we feel like what we have is kismet. We work so well together and absolutely love everything he makes,” Bares says.
Exploring French flavorsEach menu Bowen creates for Provence is an exploration of modern French cuisine. As a graduate of culinary school, Bowen developed a strong basis in French cuisine during his education.
“French cuisine is so vast, and there’s so much that you can do with it. That’s why I’m so drawn to it. It’s also more common than you may think. Chances are, you cook several French dishes at home without even realizing it,” Bowen says.
A recent menu that Bowen created included dishes such as pork Bourguignon.
“This dish was a take on the classic beef Bourguignon,” Bowen says.
However, instead of beef, Bowen included pork belly, pork cheeks and bacon that he cured himself. This hearty dish is a brilliant mix of textures and flavors that come together in the most delectable way, from the impossibly crisp pork belly that gives way to tender, flavorful pork cheeks and topped with pickled mustard seeds that give the dish a salty pop of flavor and texture.
Another recent menu feature is the octopus terrine. This perfectly circular terrine looks like a modern work of art and tastes like a masterpiece.
“This dish is a true labor of love for me. It takes days to prepare,” Bowen says.
First, the chef has to marinate the octopus in cool, seasoned water, then cook it just below a boil for precisely one hour and 13 minutes. The octopus then needs to cool, get reheated, then rolled, pressed and sliced. The dish is then served with chickpeas two ways, a tomato marmalade, squid ink aioli and topped with lemon foam.
For a simple yet sophisticated dish, Bowen included a Chilean sea bass. This tender, buttery fish has a perfectly crisp top. It’s served with tomato Provencal, heirloom tomatoes, beets and a slightly sweet lemon gel.
French country ambianceWhile many would argue that the food should take center stage at a fine dining establishment, Provence proves that the milieu is just as important. The building was constructed in 1854, and is the perfect setting for Bowen’s cuisine.
“It was built as a Victorian-era house, but truly lends itself to the style of a French country estate,” Bares says. “It was one of the first houses built in the U.S. out of experimental concrete block with indoor plumbing. The walls are 2-feet thick. It was also a stop on the Underground Railroad.”
There’s a lot of history here, which is the perfect complement to the modern cuisine. Provence at the Peninsula is the fifth inn and first restaurant for Lavorgna and Bares. Lavorgna went to school for architecture, and the couple has been featured on several HGTV shows.
“Kelly’s eye for design is just incredible,” says Bares of the restaurant, which is the perfect meld of modern and classic from striking wall murals that pop against natural wood finishes and clean white walls to eye-catching light fixtures. Inspired by the simplistic elegance of the South of France, Provence is built on a foundation of unexpected details that create a truly remarkable dining experience.