Our Ultimate Guide To Ringing In The New Year

For better or worse — and let’s face it, it’s mostly better than 2020 — 2021 is coming to a swift end. Let’s kick it to the curb and get 2022 started off on the right foot, with friends, family, and, of course, safety in mind. Whether it’s at an epic NYE gala or a casual party at your local bar, we’ve got some ideas for you.
Atlantic City
Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino: Head to Bally’s for NYE Desserts and Dancing in the VIP Lounge from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. with desserts, dancing, a midnight champagne toast and music from Daddy Pop. Tickets are $50 per person, and a cash bar is available. Also at Bally’s, check out New Year’s Eve Celebration at Water Dog with the Grateful Dead tribute Dead Reckoning at 9:30 p.m. Located at Park Place and Boardwalk, Atlantic City. BallysAC.com.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa: There are plenty of places to celebrate the start of 2022 at Borgata, from a party at Gypsy Bar with Changing Lanes at 7 p.m. followed by Crash the Party at 11 p.m., to a party at B Bar with Black Car Gina at 6:30 p.m. and Amanda & Teddy at 10:30 p.m. But the epic shindig happens at Premier, with DJ Press Play and an open bar from 9 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $69. Located at 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. TheBorgata.com.
Caesars Atlantic City: The parties continue at Caesars with a full night of fun at Wild Wild West Mountain Bar with DJ Aiden Scott at 8:30 p.m., followed by Garden State Radio, Lost in Paris, and Dancers at 9 p.m., as well as open bar, photo booth, mechanical bull rides and Go Wild toast at midnight. Tickets are $60 per person. And at Toga Bar, DJ Kevin Kong spins at 9 p.m. Located at 2100 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City.
Golden Nugget Atlantic City: Ring in 2022 at The Wave in Golden Nugget with a three-hour open bar at 8 p.m., New Year’s Eve party favors, complimentary toast at midnight and live entertainment by The Exceptions. Tickets are $75. Following that is an 11th Hour New Year’s Eve party at 11 p.m. at The Wave. Also at Golden Nugget, check out music from Big Daddy Duo at 6 p.m. and No Pressure at 10 p.m. at Rush Lounge. Located at Huron Ave. and Brigantine Blvd., Atlantic City. GoldenNugget.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City: NYE entertainment at Hard Rock includes The Cliffs at 5:30 p.m., followed by Priceless at 10 p.m. at The Lobby Bar; and Virginia Cavaliere Trio at 5:30 p.m. followed by Brielle Von Hugel Trio at 8:15 p.m. at Council Oaks Steaks & Seafood. Located at 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com.
Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City Hotel & Casino: Party property-wide on New Year’s Eve at Harrah’s this year with DJ Jason E at 9:30 p.m. Friday; DJ Philly Will at 8 p.m., followed by Dirty Dance Band at 10 p.m. at Eden Lounge; and DJ Patrice McBride at 10 p.m. at XBar. At the Pool After Dark, enjoy a prix-fixe menu with a three-hour open bar for $100 per person, DJ Chris Devine and a balloon drop at midnight. Located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Atlantic City. Caesars.com.
Ocean Casino Resort: Head to Ocean Casino for some serious NYE parties. At NOLA, celebrate with live entertainment from The Rockets at 7 p.m. and 3AM Tokyo at 11 p.m., as well as a complimentary glass of champagne. Tickets are $50. At HQ2 Nightclub, the NYE party kicks off at 9 p.m. with Cash Cash and an open bar. Tickets are $85, $99 and $109. At Villain & Saint, celebrate with Amy Faden Duo at 5:15 p.m. and John McNutt at 9:15 p.m., while DJ Sajen spins at 9 p.m. at Blush. Located at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. TheOceanAC.com.
Resorts Casino Hotel: Three NYE parties are taking place at Resorts this year. At Dougherty’s Steakhouse and Raw Bar, Hildy & The Peptones will be playing their traditional Twenties-era jazz from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Landshark Bar & Grill and Margaritaville will also have parties, both with drink specials, a margarita toast at midnight and no cover charge. While you’re at Resorts, keep an eye out for The Quazar Robots, who will be roaming around the property entertaining guests starting at 8:30 p.m. with dancing, photos and more. And at Bar One, DJ Gary will perform at 10 p.m. Located at 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ResortsAC.com.
Tropicana Atlantic City: Start NYE off with a bang with a vibrant firework performance at 9 p.m. on the Boardwalk before heading into the Tropicana Casino floor, where guests can welcome in the New Year under a kaleidoscope of balloons accompanied by a live broadcast of the Times Square Countdown. While at Tropicana, head to Boogie Nights for a 2-hour open bar and hors d’oeuvres from 9 to 11 p.m. with a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight. At Anthem, celebrate New Year’s Eve with a Frozen Fantasy that includes a 3-hour hosted bar package from 9 p.m. to midnight, plus party favors, noisemakers and a complimentary icy cold champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $75 in advance. At Firewaters Saloon, Glenn Roberts takes the stage at 10 p.m., while Vito G plays Kiss Kiss Nightclub; and it’s a NYE in Havana at Cuba Libre. Located at 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Tropicana.net.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall: Whether you’re looking for a NYE dinner or a party, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall has you covered, offering a four-course dinner with craft beer pairings at 7 p.m., or an optional open bar package, which includes cocktails, wines, select craft beers, party favors, a champagne or beer toast and entertainment from Quasimodo’s Bride from 9 p.m. to midnight. Tickets for the dinner are $75; $50 for open bar package. Don’t want the open bar package? No problem. Just pay as you go. Never a cover. Located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
Rhythm & Spirits: NYE at Rhythm & Spirits starts with a four-course dinner featuring multiple seatings starting at 5 p.m., but the real party kicks off at 10 p.m. Hosted by Hollywood Jay, the night is not to be missed. The party features two rooms of entertainment — DJ Skyline in the main room and Studio 6 legend DJ Joey the Hatt in the Speakeasy room next door at Bar 32 — dueling countdowns and a chill outdoor environment with a champagne bar, in addition to special guest performances by resident queen Jenna Tall and Ten’e. $75 per person. Located at 129-131 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. RhythmandSpirits.com .
Bourre: NYE at Bourre promises to be fun. Starting at 7 p.m., there will be music from DJs and special guests, karaoke, games, prizes, as well as a midnight champagne toast. Entry is $10 in advance, $20 at the door. Located at 201 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City. BourreAtlanticCity.com.
The Claridge: Head to The VUE at Claridge for an NYE celebration with a 3-hour open bar, 2 hours of passed hors d’oeuvres, party favors, a champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight, piano music from Darin MacDonald from 8 to 10:30 p.m. and DJ Brandyn from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., and an a la carte menu also available. $79 per person. Located at 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City. Claridge.com.
Kelsey’s: Kick off the New Year with Brett Jolly from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Kelsey’s. Located at 1545 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. KelseysAC.com.
Anchor Rock Club: WXPN 88.5-FM from Philly welcomes Low Cut Connie with Sixteen Jackies and Sandy Beach at 8 p.m. with an afterparty hosted by Adam with DJ Kava starting at 1 a.m. Tickets for the show are $38; the afterparty is $20. Guests must be vaccinated or show proof of negative COVID-19 test. 247 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City. AnchorRockClub.com.
Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House: Party into 2022 with DJ Brian Lee and the Vagabond Crew with a no cover NYE party, complete with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Located at 672 N. Trenton Ave. VagabondAC.com.
Showboat: Head to Showboat for one of the biggest New Year’s Eve events in the area. With six parties under one roof, the party includes a 5-hour premium open bar, concert hall DJ party, multiple DJs, live band and light show, dueling pianos and Live Ball Drop on huge screens. Parties will be at The Bourbon Room, Heart and Soul, Harlem Room, Foundation Room and Restaurant Room. General admission starts at $79 per person, with VIP tickets starting at $119. And at Lucky Snake, DJ Dramadik and Serenity the Prophet play from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ShowboatHotelAC.com.
Girasole: Seating starts at 9 p.m. for Girasole’s NYE countdown dinner, complete with a special menu, party favors, noisemakers and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. For those who prefer to watch the ball drop from home, early seating is available at 5 p.m. Located at 3108 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. MyGirasole.com.
Atlantic County
The Hi-Point Pub: Head to the Hi-Point for a festive party atmosphere, party favors, midnight champagne toast, noisemakers and plenty of fun to go around. $5 cover. Located at 5 N. Shore Road in Absecon. Go to HiPointPubAC.com for more information.
Atlantic City Country Club: Ring in the New Year at The Taproom Bar & Grille with a special menu hand selected by Executive Chef Dominic Rizzo. Complimentary champagne toast included with dinner. The special menu will be offered from 4 to 10 p.m.; reservations highly recommended. Located at 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. ACCountryClub.com.
St. George’s Pub: While St. George’s Pub has a special menu available all weekend long, the party on NYE promises to be particularly fun, with live music and dancing with Gas Pedal Steel Band at 8 p.m., as well as party favors and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Located at 4282 Harbor Beach Blvd., Brigantine. St. George’s Pub on Facebook.
Renault Winery: Got kids? Head to Renault for a “Noon Years Eve Kids Countdown” from noon to 5 p.m. Go home, put them to bed and head back for live entertainment by the Philly Keys Piano Trio from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Located at 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com.
Harbor Pines: If you’re looking for romantic night, head to Harbor Pines to celebrate the New Year with an elegant dinner featuring a gourmet a la carte menu and live entertainment, perfect for slow dancing. Located at 500 St. Andrews Dr., Egg Harbor Township. HarborPines.com.
EHT Vagabond: The party’s on at Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in EHT. Ring in the New Year starting at 8 p.m. with the Brandon Ireland Band and a complimentary champagne toast. No cover. Located at 3016 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township. VagabondAC.com.
Pitney Pub: From 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Pitney Pub is celebrating NYE Country Style with live music from 40 North, food and drink specials and a free midnight toast, all under a heated tent. $10 cover. Located at 200 S. Pitney Road, Galloway. PitneyPub.com
Caroline’s by the Bay: Start 2022 off with a New Year’s Eve Celebration at Caroline’s with Big Foot playing from 4 to 8 p.m. followed by DJ Josh from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., as well as party favors and a champagne toast. No cover. Located at 450 Bay Avenue and Longport Boulevard, Somers Point. Carolines by the Bay on Facebook.
Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar: Say farewell to 2021 at Gregory’s with a New Year’s Eve party with DJ Carter at 9 p.m. Located at 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. GregorysRestaurantAndBar.LetsEat.At.
Clancy’s By the Bay: Celebrate the New Year with Clancy’s by the Bay with an all-inclusive package. Call 609-927-6969 for details and reservations. Located at 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point. SomersPoint. ClancysRestaurantGroup.com.
Cape May County
The Tuckahoe Inn: It’s NYE with Chameleon at The Tuckahoe Inn from 9 p.m. to midnight. Located at 1 Harbor Road, Beesley’s Point. TuckahoeInn.com.
The Mad Batter: It’s a mad NYE celebration at The Mad Batter, where there’s a special New Year’s four-course dinner menu — including some vegan options — as well as live music with Jim Doran from 7 p.m. to midnight. $75 per person. Located at 19 Jackson St., Cape May. MadBatter.com.
Fins Cape May: Catch an early night with Mike Gibbons from 6 to 9 p.m. at Fins Cape May. Located at 142 Decatur St., Cape May. FinsCapeMay.com.
La Mer Beachfront Resort: La Mer is celebrating the start of 2022 with a four-course, prix-fixe dining experience that includes live music and a champagne toast. Tickets are $90 per person. Located at 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com.
Carney’s: Live it up this New Year’s with live music, DJ and champagne toast at Carney’s, with three different price points: $10 general admission; $50 includes 2-hour open bar; and $100 includes 4-hour open bar and butlered hors d’oeuvres. Located at 411 Beach Ave., Cape May. CarneysNJ.com.
Elaine’s: Party outside and listen to live music under the stars at Elaine’s on NYE from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.. or exercise your funny bone with a Comedy NYE gala at 7 p.m. with Vince Valentine’s Comedy Collective. Located at 513 Lafayette St., Cape May. ElainesCapeMay.com.
Congress Hall: Get your glamour on at the NYE Glitter Ball at Congress Hall. With a cocktail reception at 8 p.m., a seated dinner in the ballroom at 9 p.m., followed by dancing to live music and a midnight toast to the New Year. Tickets are $225. Located at 200 Congress Place, Cape May. CapeResorts.com.
Oar House Pub: It’s a New Year’s Eve double header at Oar House Pub with FunzaLuv at 5 p.m., The Insiders Band at 9 p.m., a DJ upstairs, as well as party favors and a midnight champagne toast. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of. Located at 318 42nd Place, Sea Isle City. LaCosta-Lounge.TicketLeap.com.
The Ocean Drive: The OD opens up for one night and one epic celebration for their NYE party with Secret Service from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Party includes hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, dinner buffet, champagne toast at midnight and a continental breakfast at 1 a.m. Tickets are $40 per person. Located at 3915 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City. TheOD.com.
Dead Dog Saloon: Nicki Sbaffoni rocks the Dead Dog Saloon this New Year’s Eve. Located at 3815 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City. DeadDogSaloon-SeaIsle.com.
The Reeds at Shelter Haven: Kick off the New Year with a Saltwater Soiree at The Reeds at Shelter Haven with a 5-hour open bar, DJ entertainment and dancing, welcome reception with passed hors d’oeuvres, three-course plated surf and turf dinner, champagne toast at midnight and breakfast served after midnight. Tickets are $164 per person. Located at 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. ReedsAtShelterHaven.com.
The Deauville Inn: Join the Deauville Inn for a NYE party with the Usual Suspects and a three-course dinner from Chef TJ Ricciardi. Tickets are $25 for the party; $90 for the dinner, which includes a champagne toast. Reservations required. Located at 201 Willard St., Strathmere. DeauvilleInn.com.
Mud Hen Brewing Co.: First, there’s a NYE celebration for kids from 4 to 6 p.m., and then the real party starts at 7 p.m. with The Zone Trio, a special menu, fun photo booth and a glass of complimentary champagne. Located at 127 W. Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood. MudHenBrew.com.
Lighthouse Tavern: Party like the Irish at Lighthouse Tavern with a 7 p.m. ball drop along with music from Shay Mac at 5 p.m. Located at 397 Route 9, Waretown. LighthouseTavernNJ.com.
Buckalew’s Restaurant and Tavern: No Time Lost is playing New Year’s Eve at Buckalew’s from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Located at 101 N. Bay Ave., Beach Haven. Buckalews.com.
Nardi’s Tavern: Get to Nardi’s Tavern annual New Year’s Eve party with Mr. Lovejoy at 10 p.m. Located at 118th Street & The Blvd., Long Beach Island. NardisTavern.com.